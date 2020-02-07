Advanced search

Heritage project to share students stories of village colleges in Cambridgeshire

07 February, 2020 - 15:29
Heritage project to share students stories of village colleges in Cambridgeshire. Picture: JO GORDON

Heritage project to share students stories of village colleges in Cambridgeshire. Picture: JO GORDON

Archant

A heritage project will bring together stories from village colleges across Cambridgeshire to create a film, website and learning resources.

Heritage project to share students stories of village colleges in Cambridgeshire. Picture: JO GORDONHeritage project to share students stories of village colleges in Cambridgeshire. Picture: JO GORDON

The Cambridgeshire Village Colleges Heritage Project, run by Viva Arts in Soham, will combine history and research with travelling exhibitions.

Stories will be collected from former students and local residents who have had a connection with the colleges in the county across the decades.

Students at Witchford Village College (WVC) are also supporting the project by speaking with students who attended in the 1950s.

A small group of Year 9 and 10 students were trained in the use of recording equipment, editing and transcribing software to carry out interviews.

The former RAF base at Witchford is now the site for WVC, which opened in 1951 utilising the RAF Nissen huts.

Jo Gordon, marketing manager at WVC, said: "We are very proud of their heritage and it has been a great experience for our students to be involved in this community project.

"They have most enjoyed carrying out the interviews and especially finding out first-hand how different the college was then to now."

The village college is an institution specific to Cambridgeshire but the model has inspired educators worldwide.

It was established by education visionary Henry Morris, Cambridgeshire's chief education officer for three decades from 1922.

The aim was to provide education for 11 to 16-year-olds by day and educational and leisure facilities to adults at other times - therefore serving the whole community.

"For many decades, tens of thousands of local people have benefitted from this county's unique village college system," said Rachael Polsom, heritage project manager.

"This is the first project to celebrate the county-wide heritage of the village colleges and we look forward to collecting people's first-hand village college stories."

As well as receiving funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, Viva have the full support of the Henry Morris Memorial Trust who have contributed £5000 toward the project costs and access to their archive.

The project has already recorded oral histories from 10 village colleges with the help of volunteers.

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Jail for Ely man who stabbed ‘friend’ multiple times through window of a car

Crosswell (left), of Chiefs Street, Ely, pleaded guilty to possession of an offensive weapon and was sentenced to 15 months in a Young Offender Institution. Juchiewicz pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon and was sentenced to seven years in a Young Offender Institution. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Driver’s lucky escape as his mobile crane unit comes to grief on Fen road that was only resurfaced a repaired last year

The mobile crane unit that came off Farthing Drove between Sedge Fen and Shippea Hill today, Picture; JOHN ELWORTHY

Popular pub in Ely relaunched under new owners

Bright future ahead at Kings Arms relaunch in Ely. The pub has been taken over by new owners. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Here’s why police stopped alongside a breakdown recovery truck in Littleport today

Police seized this break down truck in Littleport after discovering it was unsafe and had no tax or insurance. Picture; EAST CAMBS POLICE

Spate of crime in Littleport overnight as tools are stolen from vans and tyres are slashed

It was a night of crime in Littleport on Saturday, February 1 after car tyres were slashed and vans were broken into. Picture: GoogleMaps/Archant/File

Most Read

Jail for Ely man who stabbed ‘friend’ multiple times through window of a car

Crosswell (left), of Chiefs Street, Ely, pleaded guilty to possession of an offensive weapon and was sentenced to 15 months in a Young Offender Institution. Juchiewicz pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon and was sentenced to seven years in a Young Offender Institution. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Driver’s lucky escape as his mobile crane unit comes to grief on Fen road that was only resurfaced a repaired last year

The mobile crane unit that came off Farthing Drove between Sedge Fen and Shippea Hill today, Picture; JOHN ELWORTHY

Popular pub in Ely relaunched under new owners

Bright future ahead at Kings Arms relaunch in Ely. The pub has been taken over by new owners. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Here’s why police stopped alongside a breakdown recovery truck in Littleport today

Police seized this break down truck in Littleport after discovering it was unsafe and had no tax or insurance. Picture; EAST CAMBS POLICE

Spate of crime in Littleport overnight as tools are stolen from vans and tyres are slashed

It was a night of crime in Littleport on Saturday, February 1 after car tyres were slashed and vans were broken into. Picture: GoogleMaps/Archant/File

Latest from the Ely Standard

Farmers told there’s no justification to build a bungalow for key worker - council says there’s no reason why the employee shouldn’t live nearby in Ely

Some of the photos submitted by AJ Lee to East Cambs planners to show the diversity and range of enterprise on their Ely farm. Picture; AJ LEE

Man dies after car careers into ditch on B1090 near Sawtry

A man died after a collision on the B1090 near Sawtry. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Official opening of new Cambridgeshire Archives at former Strikes bowling alley building in Ely

Archivists past and present attended the official opening of the new Cambridgeshire Archives in Ely. From left to right: Councillor Steve Criswell, Cambridgeshire County Council’s chair of the communities and partnership committee, Dr Elizabeth Hallam Smith and Councillor Mac McGuire, Cambridgeshire County Council’s chairman. Picture: CAMBS COUNTY COUNCIL

Consultation to help nature thrive in East Cambridgeshire

The planning document will highlight sites across the district which are of local, national or international importance, including Wicken Fen which is home to more than 8,500 species of rare plants, birds and animals. Picture: National Trust Images/Justin Minns

Heritage project to share students stories of village colleges in Cambridgeshire

Heritage project to share students stories of village colleges in Cambridgeshire. Picture: JO GORDON
Drive 24