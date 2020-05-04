Advanced search

Village college blaze thought to be work of arsonists

PUBLISHED: 18:31 04 May 2020 | UPDATED: 18:31 04 May 2020

a fire at Impington Village College, Cambridgeshire, on Sunday night is thought to have been deiberate. Police are appealing for information, Picture; CAMBS POLICE

a fire at Impington Village College, Cambridgeshire, on Sunday night is thought to have been deiberate. Police are appealing for information, Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Archant

Arsonists are thought to have started a fire at a Cambridgeshire school on Sunday night.

Police are appealing for information following the fire at Impington Village College.

Emergency services were called to the college in New Road at about 10.30pm and found a large skip on fire.

Sergeant Emma Hilson of South Cambs neighbourhood team said: “It is believed this was a deliberate act and we’re keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity or unfamiliar people in the area around the time of the incident.

“Thankfully the damage to the school was fairly minimal and staff and teachers caring for key workers’ children have been able to resume as normal this morning.”

Fire crews called at 10.30pm Sunday to blaze at Impington Village College, Cambridgeshire,Fire crews called at 10.30pm Sunday to blaze at Impington Village College, Cambridgeshire,

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference 35/29200/20 or report online www.cambs.police.uk/report

Firefighters were called at around 10.30pm to find flames shooting through part of the college.

Impington Village College, which has around 1400 pupils, has like all schools been closed because of trhe coronavirus pandemic.

Station commander Ben Fawcett said: ”A number of crews are currently responding to the fire.

Fire crews called at 10.30pm Sunday to blaze at Impington Village College, Cambridgeshire, Fire crews called at 10.30pm Sunday to blaze at Impington Village College, Cambridgeshire,

“Please keep windows closed if you live nearby and don’t go to the area.”

He said the fire was contained and he said people hearing explosions had nothing to worry about as these were “a few cylinders going off and these were now being cooled”.

He promised: “There’s nothing to worry about. It is now relatively safe.”

Crews from Cambridge, Cottenham, Sawston, Papworth, Huntingdon and St Ives attended.

A fire service spokesman said: “We arrived to find a large skip and further rubbish well alight, which had begun to spread to the outside of the building. “Firefighters worked hard to bring the fire under control and prevent further spread.”

Road closures were in place at the junctions of Histon Road and Impington Road.

There are not believed to be any injuries, nor anyone inside at the start of the fire.

Residents were advised to avoid the area and stay inside whilst we dealt with the incident, and to keep windows closed.

a fire at Impington Village College, Cambridgeshire, on Sunday night is thought to have been deiberate. Police are appealing for information, Picture; CAMBS POLICE a fire at Impington Village College, Cambridgeshire, on Sunday night is thought to have been deiberate. Police are appealing for information, Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Crews began scaling back at around 1am, and all crews returned to their stations by 2am. It was re-inspected later in the morning.

a fire at Impington Village College, Cambridgeshire, on Sunday night is thought to have been deiberate. Police are appealing for information, Picture; CAMBS POLICE a fire at Impington Village College, Cambridgeshire, on Sunday night is thought to have been deiberate. Police are appealing for information, Picture; CAMBS POLICE

a fire at Impington Village College, Cambridgeshire, on Sunday night is thought to have been deiberate. Police are appealing for information, Picture; CAMBS POLICEa fire at Impington Village College, Cambridgeshire, on Sunday night is thought to have been deiberate. Police are appealing for information, Picture; CAMBS POLICE

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Village college blaze thought to be work of arsonists

a fire at Impington Village College, Cambridgeshire, on Sunday night is thought to have been deiberate. Police are appealing for information, Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Cambridgeshire recycling centres reopen Monday as coronavirus lockdown measures start being relaxed

Cambrideshire County Council will open its recycling centres on May 11. Picutred is March Recycling Centre in Hundred Road. Image: Google Street View

Massive expansion of care home into a quasi-retirement village on edge of Fenland town gets the thumbs down

Extension of existing care home to include two storey addition to care home, 15no assisted residential apartments, 90no assisted residential apartments with ancillary facilities, 54no staff bedsits and flats, together with 37no open market dwellings Location: The Soham Lodge Nursing Home Soham Bypass Soham Ely Cambridgeshire Applicant: DCSL Limi. REFUSED

LETTER: If Mayor Palmer has so much money available why didn’t he support Ely’s Citizen’s Advice Bureau

Rosemary Westwell. Picture: SUPPLIED

Network Rail enters planning application for Soham rail station - if successful, work could start later this year

Network Rail submits its planning application for a rail station at Soham. Pictured is the future vision compared to what it used to be like. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Village college blaze thought to be work of arsonists

a fire at Impington Village College, Cambridgeshire, on Sunday night is thought to have been deiberate. Police are appealing for information, Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Cambridgeshire recycling centres reopen Monday as coronavirus lockdown measures start being relaxed

Cambrideshire County Council will open its recycling centres on May 11. Picutred is March Recycling Centre in Hundred Road. Image: Google Street View

Massive expansion of care home into a quasi-retirement village on edge of Fenland town gets the thumbs down

Extension of existing care home to include two storey addition to care home, 15no assisted residential apartments, 90no assisted residential apartments with ancillary facilities, 54no staff bedsits and flats, together with 37no open market dwellings Location: The Soham Lodge Nursing Home Soham Bypass Soham Ely Cambridgeshire Applicant: DCSL Limi. REFUSED

LETTER: If Mayor Palmer has so much money available why didn’t he support Ely’s Citizen’s Advice Bureau

Rosemary Westwell. Picture: SUPPLIED

Network Rail enters planning application for Soham rail station - if successful, work could start later this year

Network Rail submits its planning application for a rail station at Soham. Pictured is the future vision compared to what it used to be like. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ely Standard

Village college blaze thought to be work of arsonists

a fire at Impington Village College, Cambridgeshire, on Sunday night is thought to have been deiberate. Police are appealing for information, Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Massive expansion of care home into a quasi-retirement village on edge of Fenland town gets the thumbs down

Extension of existing care home to include two storey addition to care home, 15no assisted residential apartments, 90no assisted residential apartments with ancillary facilities, 54no staff bedsits and flats, together with 37no open market dwellings Location: The Soham Lodge Nursing Home Soham Bypass Soham Ely Cambridgeshire Applicant: DCSL Limi. REFUSED

Network Rail enters planning application for Soham rail station - if successful, work could start later this year

Network Rail submits its planning application for a rail station at Soham. Pictured is the future vision compared to what it used to be like. Picture: ARCHANT

Critically ill patients use iPads and Skype to keep in touch with families during coronavirus lockdown

Staff at Addenbrooke’s Hospital are setting up virtual meetings using Skype and iPads to help critically ill patients keep in touch with their families during the coronavirus outbreak. ICO worker Rosie Tasker and ICU consultant Dr Rowan Burnstein. Picture: ADDENBROOKE'S/DAVID COOK

Cambridgeshire recycling centres reopen Monday as coronavirus lockdown measures start being relaxed

Cambrideshire County Council will open its recycling centres on May 11. Picutred is March Recycling Centre in Hundred Road. Image: Google Street View
Drive 24