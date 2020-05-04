Village college blaze thought to be work of arsonists

a fire at Impington Village College, Cambridgeshire, on Sunday night is thought to have been deiberate. Police are appealing for information, Picture; CAMBS POLICE Archant

Arsonists are thought to have started a fire at a Cambridgeshire school on Sunday night.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police are appealing for information following the fire at Impington Village College.

Emergency services were called to the college in New Road at about 10.30pm and found a large skip on fire.

Sergeant Emma Hilson of South Cambs neighbourhood team said: “It is believed this was a deliberate act and we’re keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity or unfamiliar people in the area around the time of the incident.

“Thankfully the damage to the school was fairly minimal and staff and teachers caring for key workers’ children have been able to resume as normal this morning.”

Fire crews called at 10.30pm Sunday to blaze at Impington Village College, Cambridgeshire, Fire crews called at 10.30pm Sunday to blaze at Impington Village College, Cambridgeshire,

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference 35/29200/20 or report online www.cambs.police.uk/report

Firefighters were called at around 10.30pm to find flames shooting through part of the college.

Impington Village College, which has around 1400 pupils, has like all schools been closed because of trhe coronavirus pandemic.

Station commander Ben Fawcett said: ”A number of crews are currently responding to the fire.

Fire crews called at 10.30pm Sunday to blaze at Impington Village College, Cambridgeshire, Fire crews called at 10.30pm Sunday to blaze at Impington Village College, Cambridgeshire,

“Please keep windows closed if you live nearby and don’t go to the area.”

He said the fire was contained and he said people hearing explosions had nothing to worry about as these were “a few cylinders going off and these were now being cooled”.

He promised: “There’s nothing to worry about. It is now relatively safe.”

Crews from Cambridge, Cottenham, Sawston, Papworth, Huntingdon and St Ives attended.

Firefighters are working hard to bring the fire under control.



Footage from the scene #ImpingtonFire #Impington pic.twitter.com/V8eiXRLue3 — Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service (@cambsfrs) May 3, 2020

A fire service spokesman said: “We arrived to find a large skip and further rubbish well alight, which had begun to spread to the outside of the building. “Firefighters worked hard to bring the fire under control and prevent further spread.”

Road closures were in place at the junctions of Histon Road and Impington Road.

There are not believed to be any injuries, nor anyone inside at the start of the fire.

Residents were advised to avoid the area and stay inside whilst we dealt with the incident, and to keep windows closed.

a fire at Impington Village College, Cambridgeshire, on Sunday night is thought to have been deiberate. Police are appealing for information, Picture; CAMBS POLICE a fire at Impington Village College, Cambridgeshire, on Sunday night is thought to have been deiberate. Police are appealing for information, Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Crews began scaling back at around 1am, and all crews returned to their stations by 2am. It was re-inspected later in the morning.

a fire at Impington Village College, Cambridgeshire, on Sunday night is thought to have been deiberate. Police are appealing for information, Picture; CAMBS POLICE a fire at Impington Village College, Cambridgeshire, on Sunday night is thought to have been deiberate. Police are appealing for information, Picture; CAMBS POLICE

a fire at Impington Village College, Cambridgeshire, on Sunday night is thought to have been deiberate. Police are appealing for information, Picture; CAMBS POLICE a fire at Impington Village College, Cambridgeshire, on Sunday night is thought to have been deiberate. Police are appealing for information, Picture; CAMBS POLICE