It's that time again! Wilburton Beer Festival make last-minute preparations ahead of their big day

PUBLISHED: 16:15 17 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:15 17 June 2019

Committee members of the Wilburton Beer Festival get ready ahead of this year's event. Picture: JO FORSYTH

Last-minute preparations are being made ahead of this year's Wilburton Beer Festival.

Ahead of its 21st edition, the charity event will see a range of alcohol and entertainment on show, as well as a host of children's activities.

Over 50 craft beers and ciders will be on offer, with performances from Special Groove, Blue Thunder and Sabretooth Timmy providing live music on the day.

Children can enjoy fun-filled activities such as inflatables, zorb balls and face painting, plus food vendors and stalls will also be made available.

All profits will be ploughed into local charities and communities and since the festival's inception in 1998, around £80,000 worth of donations have been raised.

The festival takes place this weekend between 12pm-midnight on Saturday, June 22 and 12-6pm on Sunday, June 23 at the Wilburton Recreation Ground.

Entry is £4 for adults and children under 16 go free, or £10 for both days.

For more information, visit www.wilburtonbeerfestival.org.

