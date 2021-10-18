Published: 2:27 PM October 18, 2021 Updated: 2:28 PM October 18, 2021

Open day on Saturday at The Ark, Isleham - Credit: The Ark

God, it is said, moves in mysterious ways and none more so than in a Cambridgeshire village which has built The Ark.

The Ark owes its inspiration to 19th century Christians who opened a Baptist chapel in the High Street, Isleham.

But in the early part of the 21st century a new vision took hold and after 10 years a successor, evangelical church known simply as the Ark has been built.

Open day on Saturday at The Ark, Isleham - Credit: The Ark

On Saturday visitors can see for themselves the extraordinary dedication and skills that have gone into creating a multi-functional successor church.

It has been designed and built in Beck Road using traditional techniques; the large oak beams now house the very congregation that built it.

Church leaders describe the building as “stunning, splendid and awe inspiring” and it is hard to fault that description.

The journey has included felling the oak trees, building a sawmill and years of work on site.

After years of waiting in the now out-grown church, the church elders agreed the time was right, and the build began.

Original Baptist chapel, Isleham - Credit: The Ark

Paul Hedger said: “We have gone from clearing the land, milling the timber to finally fitting doors and skirting boards.

“We have faced numerous challenges with finances, materials and more recently Covid but God has been faithful and guided us step by step.

“We are delighted to see where God will take us on the next step of the journey.”

Villager Jeanette Malkin says she has many memories of the former building.

“I have precious memories of our time there so was surprised that I did not miss it when we moved into the beautiful Ark,” she said.

“I realised it's not where we worship but the presence of God amongst His people that is most important.”

George Claringbold, one of the leaders “It’s great to bring my young family here and be part of the next generation.

“It feels like we have been given a gift by God, we are so thankful and excited to have new people coming along every week.”

In 2008 planning permission was granted and in June 2016 the congregation held their first service in the building as a completed shell.