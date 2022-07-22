Plans to erect a caravan lodge on Ely Road, Little Downham have been approved. Pictured is the proposed location plan for the lodge. - Credit: ECDC Planning Portal

A caravan site which is “consistently full” for seven months of the year has been given the go-ahead to build a holiday let.

Andy Meek applied to erect a caravan lodge at his site in Ely Road, Little Downham to be used as accommodation for holidaymakers.

The 12.2m by 4.3m lodge, thought to be similar in size to a modern static caravan, includes a living and kitchen area plus two bedrooms.

“People who stay on the site often have family who do not own their own caravan, so cannot holiday with them,” Mr Meek told planners.

“The proposed lodge will allow friends and families to holiday together without being in each other’s personal space, 24/7.”

Mr Meek said there is an increased demand for self-catering holiday accommodation and “throughout the months of March – October, the caravan site is consistently full”.

But he believes visitors to the lodge will “still be able to visit the area they love without the stress of towing and setting up a caravan.”

In a report, case officer Rachael Forbes said the building is “of an appropriate design and scale for its location and would not result in harm to the character and appearance of the area.”