Man due in court for assaulting police officers

Vijay Badhan, 45, of High Street, Bedford, has been charged with three counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker in connection with an incident in Whitehill Road, Cambridge on Tuesday (July 30). Archant

A man is due in court this morning (August 1) charged with assaulting three police officers.

Vijay Badhan, 45, of High Street, Bedford, has been charged with three counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker in connection with an incident in Whitehill Road, Cambridge on Tuesday (July 30).

He has also been charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

He will appear at Cambridge Magistrates' Court today.