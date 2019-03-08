Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Man due in court for assaulting police officers

PUBLISHED: 08:42 01 August 2019

Vijay Badhan, 45, of High Street, Bedford, has been charged with three counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker in connection with an incident in Whitehill Road, Cambridge on Tuesday (July 30).

Vijay Badhan, 45, of High Street, Bedford, has been charged with three counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker in connection with an incident in Whitehill Road, Cambridge on Tuesday (July 30).

Archant

A man is due in court this morning (August 1) charged with assaulting three police officers.

You may also want to watch:

Vijay Badhan, 45, of High Street, Bedford, has been charged with three counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker in connection with an incident in Whitehill Road, Cambridge on Tuesday (July 30).

He has also been charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

He will appear at Cambridge Magistrates' Court today.

Most Read

Teenager is fighting for his life after falling from a moving vehicle on the A10 in Ely

John King, 18, of Upton Place, Littleport, has died after he fell from a moving vehicle on the A10 at Ely. Pictures: @SailAsInBoat

Woman on mission to find man who saved her life 13 years ago after crash in which her grandmother died

Aftermath of Littleport fatality: Douglas Shotter recovering in hospital after the crash with Sophie (bottom) also taken in hospital as she recovered from her injuries. Her grandfather Douglas lost his wife Dawnne in the collision. Picture: FAMILY

They closed it for three weeks, spent tens of thousands re-surfacing it but now this Fen road is crumbling - and residents are furious

Crumbling Fen road: Cllr Colin Noble says the road between Lakenheath village and the A1101 will be repaired

Littleport teenager dies after fall from moving vehicle on A10 at Ely

John King, 18, of Upton Place, Littleport, has died after he fell from a moving vehicle on the A10 at Ely. Pictures: @SailAsInBoat

Family open day at Ely factory raises £1,350 for brain injury centre Fen House

Family open day at Ely factory DS Smith raised £1,350 for brain injury centre Fen House. Picture: Catherine Hargraves

Most Read

Teenager is fighting for his life after falling from a moving vehicle on the A10 in Ely

John King, 18, of Upton Place, Littleport, has died after he fell from a moving vehicle on the A10 at Ely. Pictures: @SailAsInBoat

Woman on mission to find man who saved her life 13 years ago after crash in which her grandmother died

Aftermath of Littleport fatality: Douglas Shotter recovering in hospital after the crash with Sophie (bottom) also taken in hospital as she recovered from her injuries. Her grandfather Douglas lost his wife Dawnne in the collision. Picture: FAMILY

They closed it for three weeks, spent tens of thousands re-surfacing it but now this Fen road is crumbling - and residents are furious

Crumbling Fen road: Cllr Colin Noble says the road between Lakenheath village and the A1101 will be repaired

Littleport teenager dies after fall from moving vehicle on A10 at Ely

John King, 18, of Upton Place, Littleport, has died after he fell from a moving vehicle on the A10 at Ely. Pictures: @SailAsInBoat

Family open day at Ely factory raises £1,350 for brain injury centre Fen House

Family open day at Ely factory DS Smith raised £1,350 for brain injury centre Fen House. Picture: Catherine Hargraves

Latest from the Ely Standard

Littleport teenager dies after fall from moving vehicle on A10 at Ely

John King, 18, of Upton Place, Littleport, has died after he fell from a moving vehicle on the A10 at Ely. Pictures: @SailAsInBoat

Man due in court for assaulting police officers

Vijay Badhan, 45, of High Street, Bedford, has been charged with three counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker in connection with an incident in Whitehill Road, Cambridge on Tuesday (July 30).

Ely sergeant invites family for tour of police station after discovering child was frightened of police

Ely police sergeant Mark Rabel invited a local family for a tour of the police station after discovering that a child was frightened of the police. Picture: POLICING EAST CAMBRIDGESHIRE/FACEBOOK.

Good luck! Ely Standard East Cambridgeshire Business Awards 2019 finalists announced

The judges have met and today we reveal this year’s finalists in the Ely Standard Enterprise Business Awards 2019. Picture: IAN CARTER.

Heroic staff refuse to hand over cash to armed robbers who used weapons in late night raids on corner shop and two service stations

Two late night filling stations and a convenience store were targetted by armed robbers. Businesses raided include the Robin Hood filling sttaion in March, the Applegreen petrol station in Chatteris and St Peter's Road store in March. Today the culprits were jailed. Picture: IAN CARTER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists