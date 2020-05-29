Video

Teaching assistant coordinates school staff video message to pupils in lockdown

Staff at Highfield Ely Academy shared this lockdown video with pupils. Picture: Facebook Facebook

A group of pupils in east Cambridgeshire have kept entertained in lockdown after school staff sent them a video from their homes.

Staff at Highfield Ely Academy, one of the region’s special schools, each posed for a photo to send to students to let them know they missed them.

The project was spearheaded by teaching assistant Adam Mumford who is a type 1 diabetic and has only one kidney, he said lockdown was driving him “a bit insane”.

He said: “I have type 1 diabetes and just one kidney. As a result, I was classed as a ‘vulnerable’ person at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

“This meant that I had to stay at home, which has now been almost 12 weeks! It’s driven me a bit insane!

“I’ve had regular zoom chats with some of the students in the class I work in and I thought it would be a nice idea to get our whole school staff on board in sending something to let the children know we’re thinking of them and missing them.

“I was blown away by how much effort the staff put into their pictures and photographs and makes me feel proud to be part of such a fantastic team.”