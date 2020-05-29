Advanced search

Video

Teaching assistant coordinates school staff video message to pupils in lockdown

PUBLISHED: 16:52 29 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:52 29 May 2020

Staff at Highfield Ely Academy shared this lockdown video with pupils. Picture: Facebook

Staff at Highfield Ely Academy shared this lockdown video with pupils. Picture: Facebook

Facebook

A group of pupils in east Cambridgeshire have kept entertained in lockdown after school staff sent them a video from their homes.

Staff at Highfield Ely Academy, one of the region’s special schools, each posed for a photo to send to students to let them know they missed them.

The project was spearheaded by teaching assistant Adam Mumford who is a type 1 diabetic and has only one kidney, he said lockdown was driving him “a bit insane”.

You may also want to watch:

He said: “I have type 1 diabetes and just one kidney. As a result, I was classed as a ‘vulnerable’ person at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Staff at Highfield Ely Academy shared this lockdown video with pupils. Picture: Facebook Staff at Highfield Ely Academy shared this lockdown video with pupils. Picture: Facebook

“This meant that I had to stay at home, which has now been almost 12 weeks! It’s driven me a bit insane!

“I’ve had regular zoom chats with some of the students in the class I work in and I thought it would be a nice idea to get our whole school staff on board in sending something to let the children know we’re thinking of them and missing them.

“I was blown away by how much effort the staff put into their pictures and photographs and makes me feel proud to be part of such a fantastic team.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Labrador shocks owners after giving birth to 14 puppies in ‘biggest litter in history’

Six-year-old Bella gave birth to 14 puppies in April in what is believed to be the biggest labrador litter in history. Picture: Geoff Robinson

Welcome home! Great-grandparents George and Domneva return home after winning coronavirus battle

George Gilbert, 86, and his wife Domneva, 84, from Ely managed to win their battle with coronavirus despite having underlying health conditions. Picture taken in February 2020. Image: Supplied

Bank Holiday postcard from Hunstanton: Seen from the air, on land and with a glimpse out to sea

We take a day trip to Hunstanton on a delightfully hot and sunny Bank Holiday. And where social distancing seemed to be working. Picture; TERRY HARRIS

Thieves steal 100 litres of diesel and cause around £25,000 worth of damage at farm

One hundred litres of diesel was stolen from a farm in Wilburton where around £25,000 worth of damage was left behind. Picture: Google Maps

Man who died in HGV crash on the A10 at Waterbeach is named

Nigel Goodwin died in a serious collision earlier this month between two HGVs on the A10 at Waterbeach. Image: Supplied

Most Read

Labrador shocks owners after giving birth to 14 puppies in ‘biggest litter in history’

Six-year-old Bella gave birth to 14 puppies in April in what is believed to be the biggest labrador litter in history. Picture: Geoff Robinson

Welcome home! Great-grandparents George and Domneva return home after winning coronavirus battle

George Gilbert, 86, and his wife Domneva, 84, from Ely managed to win their battle with coronavirus despite having underlying health conditions. Picture taken in February 2020. Image: Supplied

Bank Holiday postcard from Hunstanton: Seen from the air, on land and with a glimpse out to sea

We take a day trip to Hunstanton on a delightfully hot and sunny Bank Holiday. And where social distancing seemed to be working. Picture; TERRY HARRIS

Thieves steal 100 litres of diesel and cause around £25,000 worth of damage at farm

One hundred litres of diesel was stolen from a farm in Wilburton where around £25,000 worth of damage was left behind. Picture: Google Maps

Man who died in HGV crash on the A10 at Waterbeach is named

Nigel Goodwin died in a serious collision earlier this month between two HGVs on the A10 at Waterbeach. Image: Supplied

Latest from the Ely Standard

BBC examine claims that Radio Cambridgeshire breakfast show host Kev Lawrence breached lockdown guidelines

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire breakfast show host Kev Lawrence. Picture; TWITTER

Labrador shocks owners after giving birth to 14 puppies in ‘biggest litter in history’

Six-year-old Bella gave birth to 14 puppies in April in what is believed to be the biggest labrador litter in history. Picture: Geoff Robinson

Teaching assistant coordinates school staff video message to pupils in lockdown

Staff at Highfield Ely Academy shared this lockdown video with pupils. Picture: Facebook

Annual charity walk - this year with a difference because of coronavirus - aims to raise £50,000

Pictured is Damien Whales. A total of 270 people took part in last year's gruelling three-day Dorset trek in aid of Cambs-based cancer charity The Malcolm Whales Foundation. Picture: SUPPLIED

What a night as 66 tractors offer magnificent Fen tribute to key workers

It was all about tractors on the final night of the NHS clap for heroes in this part of the Fens. We caught up with the event as the farming community came together to show their support and love for the NHS and our magnificent care workers, including 20-month-old Cass Porter (left). Pictures; EMMA JOHNSON/BRIAN HEMMENT
Drive 24