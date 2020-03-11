Littleport woman guilty of seeking to have ex-husband murdered

A Littleport woman who has been found guilty of seeking to have her ex-husband murdered has been warned to expect a 'substantial' sentence.

Victoria Breedon, of Black Horse Drove, had been on trial accused of four charges of soliciting to have her ex-husband Rob Parkes killed.

She had denied the four counts which spread over a period of five years but was convicted of three of them at at Chelmsford Crown Court today.

Sentencing has been adjourned until April 15 but she was warned by High Court judge, Mr Justice Chamberlain, to expect a 'substantial' sentence.

The jury found Breeden, 39, guilty of endeavouring to persuade Hamish Lowry-Martin, Graham Wall and Earl Gernon to murder her ex husband Rob Parkes on dates between January 2014 and October 2019.

She was acquitted on the same charge relating to Daniel Proctor.

During the hearing prosecutor Christopher Paxton QC told the jury that Breeden's motivation for what she did was borne out of a desire to get revenge on Mr Parkes after he won custody of their daughter following the breakdown of their marriage.