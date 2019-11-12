Advanced search

Veterans remembered at RAF Witchford

12 November, 2019 - 12:14
Veterans who were based at RAF Witchford were remembered at the 115 squadron memorial. Picture: Sue Aldridge

Veterans who were based at RAF Witchford were remembered at the 115 squadron memorial. Picture: Sue Aldridge

Veterans who were based at RAF Witchford were remembered at the 115 squadron memorial.

Families and friends visited the former airfield, which is now Lancaster Way Business Park, dedicated to those who failed to return to Witchford from operations.

They attended a remembrance service at St Andrews Church, by Reverend Teresa Dixon, before laying a wreath at the memorial during a shorter service.

A buffet lunch was provided by the committee of Witchford Social club, followed by a visit to the RAF Witchford display of memorabilia.

It is dedicated to men and women who were based at RAF Witchford 115 squadron and 75 (N.Z.) squadron based at RAF Mepal during the Second World War.

Also attending were two air cadets from Ely Air Training Corps and flight lieutenant Neil Bing based at RAF Wittering.

The group gathered after the service and wreath laying was complete to share a few moments thinking of their lost loved ones.

