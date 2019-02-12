Young Littleport runner Verity Fretwell all set for this year’s Virgin Money London Marathon in April

Verity Fretwell of Littleport (pictured) is all set to take on the London Marathon in aid of The Malcolm Whales Foundation. Picture: VERITY FRETWELL VERITY FRETWELL

A young Littleport runner is set to take on this year’s Virgin Money London Marathon in aid of The Malcolm Whales Foundation.

Verity Fretwell, aged 21, is running for the charity which helps people affected by cancer and illness. It was set up by Damien Whales, the father of the late Malcolm Whales.

Malcolm died from the disease when he was just 55-years-old. His son set up the charity and in 2009 the first sponsored walk was organised.

Ms Fretwell said: “Participants started off with 30 students from Ely College but by the end of 2018, after the walk had been running for nine years, they had over 165 walkers.

Since the charity was launched, more than £180,000 has been donated to support the family and friends and those suffering with cancer and other illnesses.

Ms Fretwell added: “The charity finds new projects to get involved with each year and donates money to amazing causes.

“All the money raised goes to a number of different causes and cancer charities.”

