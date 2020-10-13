Ely organisation pays tribute to loyal volunteer
PUBLISHED: 11:18 13 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:19 13 October 2020
An Ely organisation has paid tribute to a volunteer who had been an important member of their team for almost 25 years.
Sandra McCarthy had volunteered with Voluntary Community Action East Cambs (VCAEC) since 1995, when it was known as the Ely Volunteer Centre.
She died on September 15, 2020. Instead of flowers, she requested donations to VCAEC in her memory.
Granville Hawkes, Project and Development Manager at VCAEC, said: “Sandra was a much loved volunteer here at VCAEC and over many years made many friends driving people to appointments as part of the car scheme.
“As an organisation, and for many of our drivers, it was hard not being able to pay our lasts respects in person due to the Covid-19 restrictions.”
Sandra was initially a volunteer office administrator. She then worked as a car scheme driver and the car scheme coordinator until September 2019 when she became ill.
In May 2015, Sandra attended the Queen’s garden party in recognition to her long service to the community.
Mr Hawkes added that Sandra was also famous for the ‘large sumptuous buffets’ she would arrange for VCAEC functions.
