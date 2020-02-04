Abandoned van set alight by arsonists at 4am near Stretham

Could you be an on-call fire fighter for Cambridgeshire Archant

Firefighters worked through the early morning after an abandoned vehicle was torched by arsonists on a main Fen road.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

At around 4am, crews were called to the A1123 near Stretham on Monday, February 3 after a van was found "well alight" by passers-by.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 4.25am a crew from Ely was called to a vehicle fire on the A1123 near Stretham.

"The crew arrived to find an abandoned van well alight. Wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters used one hose reel to extinguish the fire before returning to their station by 5.20am.

"The cause of the fire is believed to be deliberate."

Anyone with information should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.