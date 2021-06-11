News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Van overturns after striking Ely’s infamous ‘most bashed bridge’

Author Picture Icon

Harry Rutter

Published: 11:50 AM June 11, 2021    Updated: 12:21 PM June 11, 2021
The van hit Stuntney Bridge in Ely, nicknamed Britain’s Most Bashed Bridge, at around 8.40am this morning (June 11).  

The van hit Stuntney Bridge in Ely, nicknamed Britain’s Most Bashed Bridge, at around 8.40am this morning (June 11). - Credit: Krzysztof Sawadro

A van almost flipped onto its side after striking Ely’s infamous Stuntney Bridge, made famous for becoming one of the country’s most bashed.  

The van, fitted with a crane often used for street light maintenance, hit the Bridge Road structure just before 9am on Friday, June 11.  

A2B Taxicabs employee Krzysztof Sawadro witnessed the aftermath and snapped some dramatic pictures from the scene, showing the extensive damage.  

“It's a van with elevation ramp to fix a street light etc,” he said. “It happened at around 08.40am.”  

The van hit Stuntney Bridge in Ely, nicknamed Britain’s Most Bashed Bridge, at around 8.40am this morning (June 11).

The van hit Stuntney Bridge in Ely, nicknamed Britain’s Most Bashed Bridge, at around 8.40am this morning (June 11). - Credit: Krzysztof Sawadro

Cambridgeshire police were called to the scene and encouraged motorists to avoid the area.  

You may also want to watch:

A spokesperson said: “We were called at 8.04am today with reports a [van] was stuck under the railway bridge in Ely. No injuries have been reported.”  

In July last year it was announced that state-of-the-art camera systems would be installed at the infamous bridge in a bid “reduce delays and cancellations to rail services”. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Ely’s most famous cat is back for more adventures
  2. 2 Fire crews tackle blaze at Ely engineering works
  3. 3 Burglars used paving slabs and sledge hammers to smash into homes
  1. 4 Lorry driver makes a fundamental error at Fenland roundabout...
  2. 5 The Shadows and unwanted arrivals - a nostalgic look at Ely and Cambridgeshire
  3. 6 Parish council fails to win vote of confidence 
  4. 7 Return of folk festival will be outdoors and Covid-safe
  5. 8 Ely ranked as most pet-friendly place in the east
  6. 9 Glimpse of partial eclipse across Cambridgeshire
  7. 10 Assistant head appointed for new specialist school for children with autism

The bridge was dubbed ‘Britain’s Most Bashed Bridge’ after being struck more than 120 times and has hit the headlines all over the world. 

Cambridgeshire
Ely News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

This transformer, which is more than eight metres long, four metres tall and five metres wide.l. 

Cambs Live | Updated

184-tonne transformer begins 12mph journey to Cambridgeshire

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Transformer to Burwell

Highways England

Transformer the weight equivalent of 14.5 double decker buses arrives...

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Paedophile Richard Anthony jailed

Peterborough Crown Court

Paedophile asked teenage 'girl' for 'naked massages'

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Isn't Ely wonderful, says East Cambs district councillor Bill Hunt. 

Letter: Free parking and well-presented toilets - isn't Ely wonderful?

Reader Letters

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus