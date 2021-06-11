Van overturns after striking Ely’s infamous ‘most bashed bridge’
- Credit: Krzysztof Sawadro
A van almost flipped onto its side after striking Ely’s infamous Stuntney Bridge, made famous for becoming one of the country’s most bashed.
The van, fitted with a crane often used for street light maintenance, hit the Bridge Road structure just before 9am on Friday, June 11.
A2B Taxicabs employee Krzysztof Sawadro witnessed the aftermath and snapped some dramatic pictures from the scene, showing the extensive damage.
“It's a van with elevation ramp to fix a street light etc,” he said. “It happened at around 08.40am.”
Cambridgeshire police were called to the scene and encouraged motorists to avoid the area.
A spokesperson said: “We were called at 8.04am today with reports a [van] was stuck under the railway bridge in Ely. No injuries have been reported.”
In July last year it was announced that state-of-the-art camera systems would be installed at the infamous bridge in a bid “reduce delays and cancellations to rail services”.
The bridge was dubbed ‘Britain’s Most Bashed Bridge’ after being struck more than 120 times and has hit the headlines all over the world.