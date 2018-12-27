Small van goes up in flames right next to petrol station in Ely

A van went up in flames near to a petrol station on Angel Drove, Ely. Picture: GOOGLE GOOGLE

A small van went up in flames the day before Christmas Eve near to a petrol station in Ely, firefighters have confirmed.

Crews were called to the blaze near the fuel station on Angel Drove, Ely at around 1.10pm on Sunday, December 23.

They tackled the fire for more than half an hour and had to give oxygen to one casualty at the scene.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue said: “The cause of this fire was accidental. We returned to our station by 1.55pm.

“One crew from Ely was called to the small van on fire near a petrol station on Angel Drove, Ely.

“Firefighters used a hose reel to extinguish the fire, and oxygen was administered to one casualty.”