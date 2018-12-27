Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Small van goes up in flames right next to petrol station in Ely

27 December, 2018 - 09:51
A van went up in flames near to a petrol station on Angel Drove, Ely. Picture: GOOGLE

A van went up in flames near to a petrol station on Angel Drove, Ely. Picture: GOOGLE

GOOGLE

A small van went up in flames the day before Christmas Eve near to a petrol station in Ely, firefighters have confirmed.

Crews were called to the blaze near the fuel station on Angel Drove, Ely at around 1.10pm on Sunday, December 23.

They tackled the fire for more than half an hour and had to give oxygen to one casualty at the scene.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue said: “The cause of this fire was accidental. We returned to our station by 1.55pm.

“One crew from Ely was called to the small van on fire near a petrol station on Angel Drove, Ely.

“Firefighters used a hose reel to extinguish the fire, and oxygen was administered to one casualty.”

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ely Standard visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ely Standard staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ely Standard account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Most Read

Kate Middleton spotted in Norfolk discount store with Princess Charlotte and Prince George

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George (right) at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. This photograph features on their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year. Photo: Matt Porteous/PA

Small van goes up in flames right next to petrol station in Ely

A van went up in flames near to a petrol station on Angel Drove, Ely. Picture: GOOGLE

REVIEW: ‘It was no wonder Ely Cathedral was packed for Christmas concert’

Paul Trepte directed the Christmas concert at Ely Cathedral.

New King’s and Queen’s Scholars appointed

Fourteen new King’s and Queen’s scholars, who are all Year 12 students at King’s Ely, have been installed in Ely Cathedral. Picture: KING'S ELY.

Best dressed window in Ely goes to...Mitzy!

Best dressed window in Ely goes to...Mitzy! Picture: ALAN ARNOLD

Most Read

‘Punches thrown’ as four Norfolk Police officers are assaulted on Christmas Eve duty

Four police officers were assaulted in Norfolk on Christmas Eve. Photo: King's Lynn Police

Three men jailed for total of 10 years for supplying Class A drugs

Adam Murphy, 28, was jailed for three years for supplying crack cocaine and heroin in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Norfolk Police

Christmas Day weather warning issued for East Anglia

Forecasters say Norfolk is unlikely to have a white Christmas. Photo: Antony Kelly

‘Christmas is all about giving - Hundreds enjoy Great Yarmouth’s Open Christmas

Pandora Pape and John Kirk with their dog at Great Yarmouth's Open Christmas

‘Total failing’ of mental health trust contributed to Great Yarmouth woman’s death, family claim

Yasmin Siddiqi, 41, died in a flat fire in Rodney Road, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Zahid Verrier

Latest from the Ely Standard

Christmas miracle as gifts stolen from grandparents’ car found by police officers and returned to children they were bought for

Gifts, allegedly stolen from the boot of a car in Ely, were returned by police officers just in time for Christmas. Picture: DAVE THOMPSON / PA IMAGES

Chatteris teenager arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after man in his 50s left hospitalised on Christmas day

More than £500 has been raised for Robert Lea, known as Speedy, after he was attacked in Chatteris and left hospitalised requiring life support on Christmas Eve. Picture: FAMILY/GOFUNDME.

Small van goes up in flames right next to petrol station in Ely

A van went up in flames near to a petrol station on Angel Drove, Ely. Picture: GOOGLE

New-look child and family centres get seal of approval

More than nine out of 10 of people surveyed this winter said they valued Cambridgeshire County Councils child and family centres. Picture: GETTY

New King’s and Queen’s Scholars appointed

Fourteen new King’s and Queen’s scholars, who are all Year 12 students at King’s Ely, have been installed in Ely Cathedral. Picture: KING'S ELY.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists