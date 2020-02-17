Advanced search

Love is in the air for Valentine's Day fundraiser at Waitrose Ely

PUBLISHED: 16:06 17 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:06 17 February 2020

Love is in the air for Valentine’s Day fundraiser at Waitrose Ely in aid of the British Heart Foundation. Picture: DEBBIE WALKER

Love was at the heart of fundraising on Valentine's Day in Ely as more than £635 was collected for charity at Waitrose.

Staff were encouraged to wear red and buckets were at checkouts for customers to donate to the British Heart Foundation.

A red raffle was held with the first prize being a hamper of red products stocked by the store with various smaller prizes.

Delicious cakes decorated with red toppings were also on sale in the dining room.

Debbie Walker, community lead, said: "It was a fabulous day raising funds for an extremely worthwhile cause."

The British Heart Foundation funds research to beat heartbreak from heart and circulatory diseases and their risk factors.

Having high blood pressure can also increase your risk of heart attack and stroke, so knowing your blood pressure could also save your life.

