Valentine's concert by candlelight at Ely Cathedral
- Credit: CityMusic Promotions Ltd
What better way to celebrate Valentine's than with a concert by candlelight at Ely Cathedral?
With musicians from The Piccadilly Sinfonietta performing on the evening of Saturday February 12, the programme will boast baroque composer Antonio Vivaldi.
It will also feature the timeless classic 'The Four Seasons', two concertos and the work for Soprano and chamber orchestra ''Nulla in Mundo Pax Sincera'.
Among those performing will be violin soloist Harriet Mackenzie, who is an internationally renowned concerto soloist and has performed across five continents.
Her recordings include concertos with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Orchestra Nova and the English Symphony Orchestra and these have received international acclaim.
There's also Susan Parkes, an award-winning opera singer who has sung many contrasting soprano roles internationally.
She held a scholarship at the Royal College of Music for both her undergraduate and postgraduate studies.
Most Read
- 1 'He saved my life' - Karolina thanks optician after spotting unknown brain tumour
- 2 Two suffer serious injuries after A10 crash
- 3 Jail for fraudulent accountant who tried to steal £200k of employer’s money
- 4 Baby murder trial hears mother joked tot self-harmed
- 5 Cyclist in hospital with life-threatening injuries after crash
- 6 Man subjected to 'unprovoked attack' at village pavilion
- 7 Bank cards, electrical items and jewellery stolen in burglary
- 8 New cops truck catches out law-breaking drivers in successful week
- 9 Father and son accused of man's murder set to stand trial this summer
- 10 Poet, Jo, shares poem in memory of sister to mark World Cancer Day
The Piccadilly Sinfonietta are one of the UK leading new chamber orchestras.
They regularly perform across the country, under the guidance artistic director and pianist Warren Mailley-Smith.
7.30pm-9.30pm
The concert runs from
Tickets (£19, £28, £38) are available via https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/cm/e-vprmby