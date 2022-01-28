Violin soloist Harriet Mackenzie will perform at Ely Cathedral's Valentine's Concert by Candlelight on the evening of Saturday February 12. - Credit: CityMusic Promotions Ltd

What better way to celebrate Valentine's than with a concert by candlelight at Ely Cathedral?

With musicians from The Piccadilly Sinfonietta performing on the evening of Saturday February 12, the programme will boast baroque composer Antonio Vivaldi.

It will also feature the timeless classic 'The Four Seasons', two concertos and the work for Soprano and chamber orchestra ''Nulla in Mundo Pax Sincera'.

Among those performing will be violin soloist Harriet Mackenzie, who is an internationally renowned concerto soloist and has performed across five continents.

Her recordings include concertos with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Orchestra Nova and the English Symphony Orchestra and these have received international acclaim.

Opera singer Susan Parkes will perform at Ely Cathedral's Valentine's Concert by Candlelight on Saturday February 12. - Credit: CityMusic Promotions Ltd

There's also Susan Parkes, an award-winning opera singer who has sung many contrasting soprano roles internationally.

She held a scholarship at the Royal College of Music for both her undergraduate and postgraduate studies.

The Piccadilly Sinfonietta are one of the UK leading new chamber orchestras.

They regularly perform across the country, under the guidance artistic director and pianist Warren Mailley-Smith.

7.30pm-9.30pm

The concert runs from





Tickets (£19, £28, £38) are available via https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/cm/e-vprmby