Defibrillator installed at Upware pub thanks to residents asssociation's fundraising efforts

PUBLISHED: 09:49 13 August 2019

Members of the Upware Residents Association held an opening ceremony on August 3 at the Five Miles from Anywhere, No Hurry Pub to celebrate the installation of the hamlet's new defibrillator. Picture: SUPPLIED.

Members of the Upware Residents Association held an opening ceremony on August 3 at the Five Miles from Anywhere, No Hurry Pub to celebrate the installation of the hamlet's new defibrillator. Picture: SUPPLIED.

A defibrillator has been installed at a Cambridgeshire pub thanks to residents' fundraising efforts.

Villagers of the tiny hamlet of Upware, located between Stretham and Wicken, held an opening ceremony on August 3 at the Five Miles from Anywhere, No Hurry Pub to celebrate the installation.

Sharon Green, chairwoman of the Residents Association, said: "For a small community, we are exceptionally proud that within a year of our Residents Association being formed, we have managed to raise enough funds to buy a defibrillator for our community.

"We felt that the best place to house it was at the heart of the village, the Five Miles from Anywhere, No Hurry pub.

"Our thanks go to landlords Lorraine and David for supporting us so much with our fundraising efforts."

The funds were raised through various events including a quiz night and a successful Christmas fair.

G Webb Haulage, Francis Flower Quarry and Wicken Fete Committee also donated money towards the defibrillator.

