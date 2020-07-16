Advanced search

Missing dad still not home three days after disappearing following an evening walk

PUBLISHED: 10:38 16 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:38 16 July 2020

Steve Ridley has been missing from his Ely home for three days after he didn�t return from an evening walk on Monday (July 13). Picture: Supplied/Family

Ely dad Steve Ridley is still missing after he didn’t return home from an evening walk three days ago - police, friends and family are still out searching.

The 59-year-old’s daughter, Hannah, is releasing regular updates on social media while still searching the area herself for her missing father.

She said: “All I want is my Dad home. Please if you have any information at all contact the police and quote 388 and message me to keep me in the loop.

“Thank you to everyone who has retweeted. Unfortunately, my Dad has still not been found.

“We are extremely concerned for his wellbeing and I just want him home.

“I miss him and I love him more than words can say. Please help us find Steve Ridley.”

His last known location, according to his mobile phone tracker, was a field near Parish Bush Drove and Prickwillow Road on July 13 at 9pm.

Mr Ridley was last seen by another person at the Hereward pub in Ely at around 3pm on July 13 after he took a selfie outside RBK at around 2pm.

He is 5ft 10/11, muscular build, with short dark brown hair. He was wearing a blue and white checked shirt and cargo shorts (either beige or blue).

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Constabulary said: “He remains missing and enquiries are ongoing to locate him.

“We would urge anyone with information concerning his whereabouts should call us.

“We were called at about 7pm on July 13 with reports a man had gone missing from his home Ely.

“Stephen Ridley, 59, was last seen in Market Street at about 3pm. He was wearing a white and blue checked shirt.”

Anyone with information concerning Stephen’s whereabouts should call police on 101 quoting incident number 388 of July 13.

