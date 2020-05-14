A10 crash: Lorry driver rushed to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ after two-HGV smash

A lorry driver has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries following a two-HGV crash on the A10 at Waterbeach this morning.

All three emergency services – including the air ambulance – were called to the main road at around 10.30am today (May 14) after one lorry left the road.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Officers are currently at the scene of a serious collision involving two HGVs on the A10 near Waterbeach.

“The collision, which happened at about 10.30am, resulted in one of the vehicles leaving the road and the other blocking the carriageway.

“The road is closed while the incident is being dealt with and an oil spill is cleared.

“A man has been taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge with serious injuries.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage of what happened should call police on 101 quoting incident 93.