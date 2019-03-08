Advanced search

Unusual insect caught on camera near Littleport

PUBLISHED: 17:28 23 July 2019

A hummingbird hawk moth was caught on camera by David Meacock this month. Picture: DAVID MEACOCK

Archant

It's not every day you spot an unusual insect close by, but for one amateur wildlife photographer, this turned into reality.

Spotted near Littleport this month, David Meacock captured a hummingbird hawk moth close to his home nestling on phlox and buddleia flowers.

David had previously seen the insect in Japan, and this is not the first time that he has seen the species in the UK.

Although a regular summer visitor to the British Isles, birdwatchers may not be familiar with the hummingbird hawk moth, which can usually be seen in habitats including gardens, grassland and woodland.

The numbers of hummingbird hawk moths vary each year in the UK and have been recorded as far as the Orkney and Shetland Islands, although it is uncertain how many are seen in Cambridgeshire.

If you've caught a hummingbird hawk moth on camera or have spotted this insect in the Ely area before, please let us know by emailing Daniel.Mason@archant.co.uk or call the newsdesk on 01354 661915.

