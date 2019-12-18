Letters to go out to 2,249 homes in East Cambs warning them of threat to refuse services if unadopted or private roads are not maintained

Upherds Lane, Ely, which has been 'red flagged' by East Cambs Council. The road is unadopted and so therefore residents must pay for it to be improved if they want refuse collections to continue. Picture: Google Maps Google Maps

People living in 2,249 homes across East Cambridgeshire District which are on private or unadopted roads have been told of changes that are possible to their refuse collection.

The council is forging ahead with a new policy which they claim is necessary to avoid damage to their refuse trucks.

A council spokesman said the policy aimed to avoid "the risk of spending unnecessary money on damage caused by the disrepair of the area's private and unadopted roads."

The operational services committee has given the much discussed proposals the green light.

"These roads - owned by individuals or organisations and not the responsibility of Cambridgeshire County Council - have fallen into a state of disrepair, causing damage to refuse trucks," said the spokesman.

"As a result we have been picking up increased bills for vehicle maintenance and repair."

All that is about to change and homeowners on the affected roads will be receiving a letter which will outline the new arrangements and invite them to liaise with the council to come to an agreed resolution.

East Cambs Street Scene, who which is responsible for the delivery of waste services for East Cambridgeshire, will continue to provide unchanged collections for the short-term to allow residents time to review the letter from the council and respond.

Committee chairman Cllr David Ambrose-Smith, said: "We are committed to delivering a weekly waste collection service for all residents however there have been some problems with providing this service to people who live on poorly-maintained private or unadopted roads.

"Potholes, overgrown trees, flooding, debris, gravel and cracks all contribute to damage to our vehicles which is expensive to repair.

"It is also important for us to ensure that waste collections are undertaken with the safety of the East Cambs Street Scene team and residents in mind."

Councillor Julia Huffer, champion for waste services, added: "Homeowners who are affected will be notified with a letter from the council regarding the action required.

"This letter will outline the options they have for their waste to be collected. We are keen to work with residents to find an amicable agreement where possible."

The new policy sent to those affected details the conditions which need to be met for the road to be a suitable standard for waste collections to continue to take place from the property boundary.

The council spokesman said the majority of properties are located on roads that are already at this standard and the council requires an indemnity form to be signed to continue collections in the same way.

"Three roads, comprising of 48 properties, will require some work to be undertaken before they are at a suitable standard," said the spokesman.

"If they are repaired to the conditions stated waste collections from the property boundary are possible. If the road is not repaired to a suitable standard, the council will work with residents to find an agreed collection point close to the highway."

Spring Close and The Leys, Burwell and Upherds Lane, Ely, are the roads affected.

"The properties have been awarded a red rating posing a major risk to both vehicles and employees and require substantial remedial work to continue collections," says James Khan, head of Street Scene.