Video

Cambridge’s University Arms is the place to go this summer for a safe staycation

Cambridge'?s University Arms is the perfect place for your UK staycation this summer. The 'Milton' room is pictured. Picture: LUCY HOWARD Archant

Some may still be wary about going away for a weekend - and that’s understandable in light of the current Covid-19 pandemic. But, with UK staycations on the rise this summer, Cambridge’s University Arms - which is listed among Time Magazine top 100 places to visit in the world - has everything in place to ensure guests feel safe and welcome.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Greeted by concierge and reception staff wearing face visors, it’s immediately clear that the entire team - who are extremely friendly and helpful - is fully equipped and therefore visitors are well protected.

As well as regular cleaning throughout the entire hotel (including 1,000 litres of a spray that kills the virus within four minutes), sanitiser stations outside lifts and at doorways, my partner and I were impressed to find ‘sanitising welcome packs’ on the bed with face masks, gloves and wipes inside them.

Another nice touch were the friendly signs (based around The Wind in the Willows book series) that encouraged “only one person per lift if you are from the same household” and “please consider using the stairs, a little thought for others makes all the difference”. It’s precautions like these that will really help to reassure guests.

Cambridge’s University Arms is the perfect place for your UK staycation this summer. The 'Milton' room is pictured. Picture: LUCY HOWARD Cambridge’s University Arms is the perfect place for your UK staycation this summer. The 'Milton' room is pictured. Picture: LUCY HOWARD

It was good to hear from Mr Andrew, too, that 100 rooms had been booked for only the second night of opening. On a personal note - having only been food shopping and just recently started going out for meals again - it was good to finally get back to some sort of normality.

MORE: ‘Wonderful’ first getaway after ‘being stuck indoors for so long’

My fiancé, who was apprehensive about visiting a city and hotel away from our small village of Doddington, said her concerns were put at ease right away.

Cambridge’s University Arms is the perfect place for your UK staycation this summer. The view of Parker's Piece from the 'Milton' room is pictured. Picture: LUCY HOWARD Cambridge’s University Arms is the perfect place for your UK staycation this summer. The view of Parker's Piece from the 'Milton' room is pictured. Picture: LUCY HOWARD

“It’s good to see that they’ve tried to keep the experience as ‘normal’ as possible,” she said.

“The only real difference is the frequent hand sanitiser machines, reassuring signs to delicately remind guests of distancing and a ‘one household per lift’ rule.

Aside from these many new measures that have been implemented, guests will find that the hotel has had a modern makeover too, thought its countless traditional features - such as the fireplaces, one having been moved and restored into a different room - are still in place.

Cambridge’s University Arms is the perfect place for your UK staycation this summer. The interior of the 'Milton' room is pictured. Picture: LUCY HOWARD Cambridge’s University Arms is the perfect place for your UK staycation this summer. The interior of the 'Milton' room is pictured. Picture: LUCY HOWARD

MORE: It’s time to enjoy a Great British family ‘staycation’

In keeping with its name, the interior incorporates touches of Cambridge university life - for example the panels are similar to what you would see around the city’s famous colleges, while inside the hotel rooms are stacks of books; then there’s the hundreds of paintings and pictures on the walls throughout the hotel, each with their own historic story to tell.

There are also lots of clever hidden quirks dotted throughout the building: the candelabra in the ballroom symbolises Medusa’s hair, lights in the lobby shaped in a similar way to a gyroscope, all of the front of house staff wearing a two-piece uniform that is inspired by Winston Churchill.

Cambridge’s University Arms is the perfect place for your UK staycation this summer. The bathroom inside the 'Milton' room is pictured. Picture: LUCY HOWARD Cambridge’s University Arms is the perfect place for your UK staycation this summer. The bathroom inside the 'Milton' room is pictured. Picture: LUCY HOWARD

As if that wasn’t enough to tempt you into visiting, there’s also the hotel’s famous restaurant, Parker’s Tavern (no stay is truly complete without a meal there) where half the tables have been removed to allow for correct social distancing while the restaurant team and waiters - all attentive and welcoming - are given the option of wearing full PPE.

Considering it was only their second night of the reopening weekend - having fully shut down just before Mother’s Day - the service was speedy, while just the right amount of time was given between courses.

MORE: Stoke Park stay will leave you relaxed and feeling like royalty

Cambridge’s University Arms is the perfect place for your UK staycation this summer. The bathroom of the 'Milton' room is pictured. Picture: LUCY HOWARD Cambridge’s University Arms is the perfect place for your UK staycation this summer. The bathroom of the 'Milton' room is pictured. Picture: LUCY HOWARD

For those guests who may not feel safe with dining in the restaurant or drinking in the bar (where it’s so easy to sink into the comfy velvet chairs and just watch the world go by outside) the team are more than happy to deliver rooom service wearing PPE visors masks and gloves if required.

There’s also the option of eating or drinking outside at the hotel’s ‘al fresco dining terrace’ thanks to a raft of deckchairs situated directly in front of the bar on Parker’s Peace. Something that has proved extremely helpful in getting the business going again is that they are now able to sell take-away pizzas and ‘light bites’ to members of the public.

The starters fill you up just enough and are just the right size; we opted for the flavourful and herb-dusted chicken and pork pie with tomato chutney, while the fishcake was deliciously soft and works well with the sauce that accompanies it.

Cambridge’s University Arms is the perfect place for your UK staycation this summer. The chicken and pork pie with chutney starter is pictured. Picture: LUCY HOWARD Cambridge’s University Arms is the perfect place for your UK staycation this summer. The chicken and pork pie with chutney starter is pictured. Picture: LUCY HOWARD

Presentation, too, is faultless - the way in which each course is served increases the temptation.

In terms of main courses, the duck (which falls off the bone effortlessly), creamy mash potatoes and bitter greens are a must while the chicken salad is not what you would expect; rather it’s roasted chicken breast and leg - all are cooked to perfection.

For desert, the Cambridge tart - with its revamped recipe; “we’ve made it tasty again” head chef Tristan Welch tells us” - will please those with a sweet tooth while the pavlova offers a classic take on a traditional favourite.

Cambridge’s University Arms is the perfect place for your UK staycation this summer. The fishcake starter is pictured. Picture: LUCY HOWARD Cambridge’s University Arms is the perfect place for your UK staycation this summer. The fishcake starter is pictured. Picture: LUCY HOWARD

MORE: Stay at Cambridge Belfry hotel and health club for a relaxing couple’s retreat

Considering how busy - but safely seated - the hotel’s bar and restaurant remained during our one-night stay - including in the morning where guests are given plenty of options for their ‘build your own’ four-course breakfast - it’s good to see that things are immediately picking up for the dedicated team behind the scenes.

As Tristan admits, “it’s like reopening again because of all the time away from things, but that’s over with now and we’re excited to get back to some sort of normal.”

Cambridge’s University Arms is the perfect place for your UK staycation this summer. The duck main course is pictured. Picture: LUCY HOWARD Cambridge’s University Arms is the perfect place for your UK staycation this summer. The duck main course is pictured. Picture: LUCY HOWARD

To book visit www.universityarms.com

Cambridge’s University Arms is the perfect place for your UK staycation this summer. The chicken salad is pictued. Picture: LUCY HOWARD Cambridge’s University Arms is the perfect place for your UK staycation this summer. The chicken salad is pictued. Picture: LUCY HOWARD

Cambridge’s University Arms is the perfect place for your UK staycation this summer. The Cambridge tart desert is pictured. Picture: LUCY HOWARD Cambridge’s University Arms is the perfect place for your UK staycation this summer. The Cambridge tart desert is pictured. Picture: LUCY HOWARD

Cambridge’s University Arms is the perfect place for your UK staycation this summer. The pavlova desert is pictured. Picture: LUCY HOWARD Cambridge’s University Arms is the perfect place for your UK staycation this summer. The pavlova desert is pictured. Picture: LUCY HOWARD

Cambridge'?s University Arms is the perfect place for your UK staycation this summer. Parker's Tavern's al fresco dining terrace is pictured. Cambridge'?s University Arms is the perfect place for your UK staycation this summer. Parker's Tavern's al fresco dining terrace is pictured.

Cambridge’s University Arms is the perfect place for your UK staycation this summer. The cooked breakfast is pictured. Picture: LUCY HOWARD Cambridge’s University Arms is the perfect place for your UK staycation this summer. The cooked breakfast is pictured. Picture: LUCY HOWARD

Cambridge’s University Arms is the perfect place for your UK staycation this summer. The 'build your own' breakfast is pictured. Picture: LUCY HOWARD Cambridge’s University Arms is the perfect place for your UK staycation this summer. The 'build your own' breakfast is pictured. Picture: LUCY HOWARD