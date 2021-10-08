Published: 11:26 AM October 8, 2021 Updated: 11:27 AM October 8, 2021

A £20-a-week increase to universal credit, brought in to help people at the start of the Covid pandemic, has been withdrawn. - Credit: Archant

Thousands will lose over £1,000 a year in universal credit putting families in severe financial hardship this winter, claims Cambridgeshire Labour Party officials.

The party says that despite calls from groups including Macmillan and Save The Children not to go ahead, the Conservative government have done just that.

Anna Stevenson, SE Cambridgeshire Labour party qualities spokesperson, condemned the decision.

“The Government’s response has been ‘get a better job’ or ‘work longer hours’ which shows the complete lack of awareness of what life is like for many families,” she said.

"Many are already in financial crisis because of rapidly increasing inflation and food costs and soaring fuel bills.”

Labour Cllr Gavin Clayton said: “Of course, the best way to help struggling families would be to restore this lifeline and to raise the minimum wage.

“Please do ask for support if you need it. You are not alone.”