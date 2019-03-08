Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Driver, aged 21, with 'no licence and insurance' slams Renault family car into Cambridgeshire home during high-speed police pursuit

PUBLISHED: 12:14 22 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:14 22 July 2019

The end result of a police pursuit in Cambridge after a 21-year-old driver failed to stop for officers. Picture: Cambridge Cops / Twitter

The end result of a police pursuit in Cambridge after a 21-year-old driver failed to stop for officers. Picture: Cambridge Cops / Twitter

Cambridge Cops / Twitter

A young driver is due to appear in court after he slammed a car into a Cambridge home during a police pursuit.

The 21-year-old ploughed the Renault family car into the house in Cambridge after losing control in the high-speed chase on Wednesday, July 17.

You may also want to watch:

The man attempted to run from police officers after the crash, but he was caught up with and detained for multiple driving offences.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "The vehicle failed to stop for Road Policing Unit officers in Cambridge.

"After a short distance the driver lost control and collided with a house. Following a foot chase the driver was detained for multiple offences.

"A 21-year-old man from Cambridge has been charged with driving without due care and attention, no licence, no insurance and failing to stop. He's due in court next month."

Most Read

Soham man who threatened to stab ex-partner is put behind bars

Christopher West, 27, from Soham, who ignored a restraining order and threatened to stab his ex-partner has been jailed for more than a year. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Driver’s lucky escape - but taken to hospital and now facing police prosecution after single vehicle collision on outskirts of March

Single vehicle collision in March. The driver may have escaped serious injury (but he still needed hospital treatment).. Police say he has been reported for offences. Picture; POLICING PETERBOROUGH

Aliens over the Fens? Fighter jets scrambled? All in a lifetime’s work for those documenting UFOs

UFO report published today lists thousands of possible sightings

Father jailed for baseball bat revenge attack in Littleport

Father jailed for baseball bat revenge attack in Littleport. John Pugh (pictured) has been jailed for 13 years. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Driver, aged 21, with ‘no licence and insurance’ slams Renault family car into Cambridgeshire home during high-speed police pursuit

The end result of a police pursuit in Cambridge after a 21-year-old driver failed to stop for officers. Picture: Cambridge Cops / Twitter

Most Read

Soham man who threatened to stab ex-partner is put behind bars

Christopher West, 27, from Soham, who ignored a restraining order and threatened to stab his ex-partner has been jailed for more than a year. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Driver’s lucky escape - but taken to hospital and now facing police prosecution after single vehicle collision on outskirts of March

Single vehicle collision in March. The driver may have escaped serious injury (but he still needed hospital treatment).. Police say he has been reported for offences. Picture; POLICING PETERBOROUGH

Aliens over the Fens? Fighter jets scrambled? All in a lifetime’s work for those documenting UFOs

UFO report published today lists thousands of possible sightings

Father jailed for baseball bat revenge attack in Littleport

Father jailed for baseball bat revenge attack in Littleport. John Pugh (pictured) has been jailed for 13 years. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Driver, aged 21, with ‘no licence and insurance’ slams Renault family car into Cambridgeshire home during high-speed police pursuit

The end result of a police pursuit in Cambridge after a 21-year-old driver failed to stop for officers. Picture: Cambridge Cops / Twitter

Latest from the Ely Standard

She’s waited 11 year long years but now Goldie has the bronze medal she won at the 2008 Beijing Olympics - and here’s how and why

Great Britain's Goldie Sayers holds a bronze medal from the 2008 Beijing Olympics after being upgraded to third in the Women's Javelin after Mariya Abakumova was stripped of the silver medal during day one of the IAAF London Diamond League meet at the London Stadium. Picture: Martin Rickett / PA / PA Images

Staff welcome first residents to new 55-bed care home in Ely that boosts coffee bar, a library and even a cinema

Official opening of the new 66-bed care home at Ely called The Orchards. It is run by Greensleeves, a charity. Picture; GREENSLEEVES

Princess of Wales Hospital in Ely one of a number of Cambridgeshire sites to benefit from free Wi-Fi

The Princess of Wales Hospital in Ely will benefit from free Wi-Fi as part of a new NHS programme. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Driver, aged 21, with ‘no licence and insurance’ slams Renault family car into Cambridgeshire home during high-speed police pursuit

The end result of a police pursuit in Cambridge after a 21-year-old driver failed to stop for officers. Picture: Cambridge Cops / Twitter

Fond farewell after 20 years to Reverend Canon Fiona Brampton in Wilburton

It was an emotional final service for Reverend Canon Fiona Brampton who was given a fond farewell after nearly 20 years as vicar in Haddenham and Wilburton. Picture: JILL STIMPSON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists