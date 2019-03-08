Driver, aged 21, with 'no licence and insurance' slams Renault family car into Cambridgeshire home during high-speed police pursuit

The end result of a police pursuit in Cambridge after a 21-year-old driver failed to stop for officers.

A young driver is due to appear in court after he slammed a car into a Cambridge home during a police pursuit.

The 21-year-old ploughed the Renault family car into the house in Cambridge after losing control in the high-speed chase on Wednesday, July 17.

The man attempted to run from police officers after the crash, but he was caught up with and detained for multiple driving offences.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "The vehicle failed to stop for Road Policing Unit officers in Cambridge.

"After a short distance the driver lost control and collided with a house. Following a foot chase the driver was detained for multiple offences.

"A 21-year-old man from Cambridge has been charged with driving without due care and attention, no licence, no insurance and failing to stop. He's due in court next month."