Driver, aged 21, with 'no licence and insurance' slams Renault family car into Cambridgeshire home during high-speed police pursuit
PUBLISHED: 12:14 22 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:14 22 July 2019
Cambridge Cops / Twitter
A young driver is due to appear in court after he slammed a car into a Cambridge home during a police pursuit.
The 21-year-old ploughed the Renault family car into the house in Cambridge after losing control in the high-speed chase on Wednesday, July 17.
The man attempted to run from police officers after the crash, but he was caught up with and detained for multiple driving offences.
A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "The vehicle failed to stop for Road Policing Unit officers in Cambridge.
"After a short distance the driver lost control and collided with a house. Following a foot chase the driver was detained for multiple offences.
"A 21-year-old man from Cambridge has been charged with driving without due care and attention, no licence, no insurance and failing to stop. He's due in court next month."