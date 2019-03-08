Advanced search

Emergency services swarm Addenbrooke's Hospital as six staff members are rushed to A&E after 'unconfirmed substance' leak

PUBLISHED: 15:46 02 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:46 02 September 2019

Six members of staff at Addenbrooke’s Hospital have been rushed to A&E following a substance leak. Picture: PA Images / PA WIRE

Six members of staff at Addenbrooke's Hospital have been rushed to A&E following a substance leak. Picture: PA Images / PA WIRE

PA Archive/PA Images

Six members of staff at Addenbrooke's Hospital have been rushed to A&E after an 'unconfirmed substance' leak.

Police, fire and ambulance crews swarmed to the hospital on Hills Road in Cambridgeshire on Monday, September 2 at around 11am.

You may also want to watch:

More than 20 firefighters, including crews from Cambridge, St Neots and Newmarket were dispatched after reports came in from the laboratory block.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue said: "At 11.20am the operations centre at Addenbrooke's Hospital received a report that an unconfirmed substance had been leaked in the laboratory block.

"Currently no patient services are affected. Fire crews are working with onsite staff and other emergency services to make the area safe.

"Six members of Addenbrooke's staff have been treated in A and E for respiratory issues. They are now medically well and continue to be monitored.

Most Read

Male passenger dies after car collides with bridge on B1049 near Cottenham

Samir Ashraf, 18, of Eastern Avenue, Ilford, died when a black Vauxhall Corsa he was travelling in collided with a bridge on the B1049 near Cottenham at about 5.45pm on Friday (August 30). Picture: POLICE

Littleport man charged with aggravated burglary at Pymoor near Ely

Adrian Powell, 45, of Granby Street, Littleport, has been charged in connection with an aggravated burglary at Hundred Foot Bank, Pymoor, near Ely, on Augustt 1. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW.

Tory councillor Bill Hunt cleared of conduct charges says he feels ‘battered and bruised by politically motivated complaint’ by Lib Dems

From left: Cllr Chrstine Whelan (Lib Dem); Cllr Bill Hunt (Conservative) and Cllr Alison Whelan (Lib Dem). Cllr Hunt was cleared of allegations by both the Whelans of alleged discriminatory comments. Picture; ARCHANT

Police says getting teenage burglar Jessie Gray, 19, locked up ‘is a big victory for Wisbech’

Jessie Gray, 19, has been sent to a young offenders' institute for two years following his arrest and conviction for a spate of burglaries in Wisbech. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Claims he harassed markets boss by email ‘frivolous, potentially malicious and utterly without merit’ says angry East Cambs councillor

Top: Julia Davis, markets boss at East Cambs. Bottom left: Emma Grima, director of ECDC; Cllr Simon Harries and Cllr Anna Bailey, the council leader. Picture; ARCHANT

Most Read

Male passenger dies after car collides with bridge on B1049 near Cottenham

Samir Ashraf, 18, of Eastern Avenue, Ilford, died when a black Vauxhall Corsa he was travelling in collided with a bridge on the B1049 near Cottenham at about 5.45pm on Friday (August 30). Picture: POLICE

Littleport man charged with aggravated burglary at Pymoor near Ely

Adrian Powell, 45, of Granby Street, Littleport, has been charged in connection with an aggravated burglary at Hundred Foot Bank, Pymoor, near Ely, on Augustt 1. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW.

Tory councillor Bill Hunt cleared of conduct charges says he feels ‘battered and bruised by politically motivated complaint’ by Lib Dems

From left: Cllr Chrstine Whelan (Lib Dem); Cllr Bill Hunt (Conservative) and Cllr Alison Whelan (Lib Dem). Cllr Hunt was cleared of allegations by both the Whelans of alleged discriminatory comments. Picture; ARCHANT

Police says getting teenage burglar Jessie Gray, 19, locked up ‘is a big victory for Wisbech’

Jessie Gray, 19, has been sent to a young offenders' institute for two years following his arrest and conviction for a spate of burglaries in Wisbech. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Claims he harassed markets boss by email ‘frivolous, potentially malicious and utterly without merit’ says angry East Cambs councillor

Top: Julia Davis, markets boss at East Cambs. Bottom left: Emma Grima, director of ECDC; Cllr Simon Harries and Cllr Anna Bailey, the council leader. Picture; ARCHANT

Latest from the Ely Standard

Tory councillor Bill Hunt cleared of conduct charges says he feels ‘battered and bruised by politically motivated complaint’ by Lib Dems

From left: Cllr Chrstine Whelan (Lib Dem); Cllr Bill Hunt (Conservative) and Cllr Alison Whelan (Lib Dem). Cllr Hunt was cleared of allegations by both the Whelans of alleged discriminatory comments. Picture; ARCHANT

Male passenger dies after car collides with bridge on B1049 near Cottenham

Samir Ashraf, 18, of Eastern Avenue, Ilford, died when a black Vauxhall Corsa he was travelling in collided with a bridge on the B1049 near Cottenham at about 5.45pm on Friday (August 30). Picture: POLICE

Baler fire could have been much worse says farmer who, with his brother, reacted quickly to blaze at their Cambs farm

Scene of the baler fire at Over last night. Dan Burling and his brother worked quickly and efficiently to douse the baler and de couple it from the tractor. Picture; DAN BURLING

Emergency services swarm Addenbrooke’s Hospital as six staff members are rushed to A&E after ‘unconfirmed substance’ leak

Six members of staff at Addenbrooke’s Hospital have been rushed to A&E following a substance leak. Picture: PA Images / PA WIRE

Re-launch of community transport providers FACT, HACT and ESCACT is a success as more than £270 is raised for the service

Celebrate good times! There was fun for all at the re-launch party of FACT, HACT and ESACT on Saturday, August 31. Picture: Ian Carter
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists