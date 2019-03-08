Emergency services swarm Addenbrooke's Hospital as six staff members are rushed to A&E after 'unconfirmed substance' leak

Six members of staff at Addenbrooke's Hospital have been rushed to A&E after an 'unconfirmed substance' leak.

Police, fire and ambulance crews swarmed to the hospital on Hills Road in Cambridgeshire on Monday, September 2 at around 11am.

More than 20 firefighters, including crews from Cambridge, St Neots and Newmarket were dispatched after reports came in from the laboratory block.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue said: "At 11.20am the operations centre at Addenbrooke's Hospital received a report that an unconfirmed substance had been leaked in the laboratory block.

"Currently no patient services are affected. Fire crews are working with onsite staff and other emergency services to make the area safe.

"Six members of Addenbrooke's staff have been treated in A and E for respiratory issues. They are now medically well and continue to be monitored.