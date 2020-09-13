Advanced search

Farm creates stunning giant maze in tribute to NHS key workers

PUBLISHED: 13:07 13 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:07 13 September 2020

The key workers-themed maize maze at Undley Farm, near Beck Row. Picture: UNDLEY FARM

The key workers-themed maize maze at Undley Farm, near Beck Row. Picture: UNDLEY FARM

Archant

A Suffolk farm has created a giant maze which pays tribute to NHS key workers following the Covid-19 crisis.

Undley Farm, near Beck Row in Suffolk, makes a new maize maze every year ready for school holiday periods, so children can while away the hours trying to solve the major puzzle.

Last year’s was one that left visitors feeling particularly lost and confused because it was Brexit-themed, with so many twists and turns it could have resembled Britain’s own tortuous negotiations to leave.

The 2020 maze is equally as topical, given this year’s coronavirus pandemic - spelling out “thank you NHS key workers” with pictures of different people who have kept the country going during lockdown.

This year’s maize maze has also been especially created with wider pathways to make social distancing easy.

It aims to raise funds for the NHS this year, with 50p donated to the NHS from the entrance fee of every paying person.

In previous years, there has been a £1,000 prize draw - but this year’s windfall will be donated to the NHS instead.

The maize maze opens on the weekend of October 3 and 4.

For more information, visit the farm’s website.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Men charged with attempted murder after shooting that left man with life-threatening injuries

Soham men Craig Garrod, 26, of Hill Drove, and Wayne Bonus, 38, of Sand Street, have been charged with attempted murder after a man was shot in Eye Hill Drove at 1.40am on Saturday (September 5). Kevin Thompson, 39, of Eastern Avenue, has been charged with assisting an offender and will also appear in court this morning. Picture: SUPPLIED

JD Wetherspoon enters plans for its Ely pub

Wetherspoon will oipen in this Grade II listed former boarding house for King's Ely students subject to planning consent. Picture; GOOGLE

Ely and Cambridge rail services disrupted after lorry hits bridge

Passengers travelling between Ely, Cambridge and Ipswich are being told to expect disruptions after a lorry hit a railway bridge in Cambridge today. Coldhams Lane, where the incident happened, is also closed. Pictures: Network Rail

Police thank members of public who detained suspected garage burglar

Police have thanked two members of the public who detained a suspected burglar last night in Thomas Mews, Soham, until officers arrived. The man has since been arrested. Picture: POLICE

Cigarettes stolen in 1.30am shop break-in

A suspect broke into McColl's convenience store in Littleport overnight, allegedly stealing cigarettes before fleeing the scene on foot. Police were called at just before 1.30am this morning (Friday September 11) to reports of a burglary in Main Street. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Men charged with attempted murder after shooting that left man with life-threatening injuries

Soham men Craig Garrod, 26, of Hill Drove, and Wayne Bonus, 38, of Sand Street, have been charged with attempted murder after a man was shot in Eye Hill Drove at 1.40am on Saturday (September 5). Kevin Thompson, 39, of Eastern Avenue, has been charged with assisting an offender and will also appear in court this morning. Picture: SUPPLIED

JD Wetherspoon enters plans for its Ely pub

Wetherspoon will oipen in this Grade II listed former boarding house for King's Ely students subject to planning consent. Picture; GOOGLE

Ely and Cambridge rail services disrupted after lorry hits bridge

Passengers travelling between Ely, Cambridge and Ipswich are being told to expect disruptions after a lorry hit a railway bridge in Cambridge today. Coldhams Lane, where the incident happened, is also closed. Pictures: Network Rail

Police thank members of public who detained suspected garage burglar

Police have thanked two members of the public who detained a suspected burglar last night in Thomas Mews, Soham, until officers arrived. The man has since been arrested. Picture: POLICE

Cigarettes stolen in 1.30am shop break-in

A suspect broke into McColl's convenience store in Littleport overnight, allegedly stealing cigarettes before fleeing the scene on foot. Police were called at just before 1.30am this morning (Friday September 11) to reports of a burglary in Main Street. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Latest from the Ely Standard

Balloons released in Wisbech Park as friends and family come together in poignant tribute to murder victim Tom Lewis

Balloons (left) and floral tributes (middle) to Tom Lewis, 23, the victim of last week's stabbing in Wisbech

Farm creates stunning giant maze in tribute to NHS key workers

The key workers-themed maize maze at Undley Farm, near Beck Row. Picture: UNDLEY FARM

Bells return to historic Walsoken church in time for Battle of Britain commemoration

All Saints, Walsoken, commemorated the 80th anniversary of Battle of Britain with the return of bells to the Norman church. Picture: Wisbech Standard reader

Cambridgeshire charity employment project boosted thanks to funding

YMCA Trinity Group received funding from the Wisbech Community Led Local Development Fund to help more than 50 young and vulnerable people through its access to employment project. Picture: ATHENE COMMUNICATIONS

‘Oracle’ art installation at the Tithe Barn

Art Exhibition (Summer at the Beach) 21-07-2019