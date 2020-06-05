Unbeaten bare knuckle boxing star retires to make controversial career swap

Former bare knuckle boxing champion Tyler Goodjohn has not ruled out a return to the sport, but believes it will take more than words to do so.

Tyler Goodjohn won the Bare Knuckle Boxing world featherweight title against Sean George last year. Picture: SUBMITTED Tyler Goodjohn won the Bare Knuckle Boxing world featherweight title against Sean George last year. Picture: SUBMITTED

Goodjohn, who has vacated the world featherweight title he won last year, announced on social media this week that he’d be retiring from Bare Knuckle Boxing (BKB) in favour of a move into the adult industry.

The unbeaten fighter from Wentworth near Ely said he was going to make his decision after his next fight with Jimmy Sweeney penned for April, before it was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, Goodjohn admits a richer financial reward could convince him to return to a sport he thinks he has transformed.

“I messaged BKB and said I would concentrate on other things,” he said.

“If they want me, they will have to pay to have me back. I want a minimum of £50,000 a fight, whereas I was on £12,000 per fight. I know they will not pay that, so I’m in a position where I can call the shots.

“In my opinion, they need me a hell of a lot more than I need them.

“I was going to make a decision on what fights were coming after the Sweeney fight, but the plan was to always go into the porn industry afterwards.”

Goodjohn, 29, was encouraged to switch careers from his ex-partner, who worked in the porn industry, and he has received a mixed reaction from his fans following the move.

The former boxer has signed a contract with adult social network OnlyFans, which reportedly has around 30 million app users, and a documentary on Goodjohn’s work and personal life is planned to be released by online video channel Pulped.

Although not everyone agrees with Goodjohn on his decision, all he is focused on now is having fun.

“If I do go back to fighting, I would be known as the BKB porn star,” he said.

“There will be eyebrows raised, but at the end of the day, it is my career. If I can put half of what I did into boxing, I will be a success.

“I’m not in it for the money. If there was something I wasn’t comfortable with, I would not do it.

“Everyone is comfortable with it, my mum and dad, and that’s all that matters.

“I feel I’ve transformed the sport and I don’t think the sport would be in the way it is now without me.

“By having fun like I did in BKB, I was performing my best. If I can find another industry where I can have fun, you will get the best out of me.”

