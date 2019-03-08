Advanced search

£100 boost for Ely and District Parkinson's UK Support Group thanks to The Ukel-Ely Group

PUBLISHED: 14:54 07 September 2019

The Ely and District Parkinson’s UK Support Group received a £100 boost thanks to The Ukel-Ely Group. Caroline Nicklinson, lead volunteer for the local parkinson’s support goup, was presented with the cheque by Rosie Holliday, representing The Ukel-Ely Group.

Caroline gave a brief overview of the support group and said the £money would be used to help support the 'vocal exercise and singing group' which the local parkinson's group sponsors.

The vocal exercise and singing group meets on a Friday morning at the Scout Hut on St John's Road in Ely.

Anybody with Parkinson's or MS is welcome to join in, as well as carers, family and friends.

Anybody who might be interested should contact Chris Bent on 07768 956164 or Caroline Nicklinson on 07718191482.

