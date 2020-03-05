Yet again the bridge at Ely station gets hit by van driver unaware of the height of height restrictions

Latest 'casualty' of the bridge at Ely station was this hired van whose driver either failed to read or understand the warning signs about height restrictions. It happened last night ( March 4) at around 9pm. Pictre; JOHN ELWORTHY Archant

A young driver in a hired van became the latest entry in the 'Britain's Most Bashed Bridge' record book last night (Wednesday) when he came to grief at Ely station.

The van driver escaped injury - but the attention of police - after attempting to drive under the low railway bridge despite numerous warning signs of height restrictions.

Police were called to block off the road underneath the bridge whilst the embarrassed driver - helped by friends, took stock of the damage.

The incident happened just after 9pm and the road was blocked for around an hour whilst the van was moved. It was pushed into the parallel road once used for vehicles but closed after the Ely bypass opened.

Experts believe the bridge to have been hit around 120 times.

The night before a skip lorry hit a rail bridge two miles away on the approach to Queen Adelaide village. Again, too, the driver escaped injury.

