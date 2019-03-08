Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Ely photography students in the running for national prizes

PUBLISHED: 10:42 25 March 2019

Five A-Level photography students from King�s Ely have been shortlisted for prizes in two prestigious competitions. Picture: KING'S ELY

Five A-Level photography students from King�s Ely have been shortlisted for prizes in two prestigious competitions. Picture: KING'S ELY

Archant

Five A-Level photography students from King’s Ely have been shortlisted for prizes in two national competitions.

Luna Guo, 18, is in the running for top prize in this year’s UK ILFORD PHOTO Student Competition, titled ‘Reading between the Lines’, it celebrates students using black and white film.

Orla Simpson, 18, Charlie Watson, 17, Fiona Fung, 18, and Ben Clubb, 18, are shortlisted in this year’s Beyond the Frame Photography Competition, which is organised by Norwich University of the Arts. The theme this year is ‘The Nature of Beauty’.

Antonio Longo, head of photography at King’s Ely, said: ““This is very exciting news, which builds on our successes last year when Orla Simpson won the UK national first prize for ILFORD and former student Gaia Giardinelli won Beyond the Frame 2018.

“We are all wishing Luna, Orla, Charlie, Ben and Fiona the best of luck.”

The sixth formers will hear over the next few weeks about whether they have gone on to enjoy any further success in the competitions.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Network Rail begins noise testing as work gets under way on £20m Soham station to connect with Peterborough and Ipswich

Soham station: Mayor James Palmer (bottom, centre) visited the site of the new station to see noise monitoring tests by Network Rail. The other photos show how the proposed station will look like. Picture:CAPCA/NETWORK RAIL

Ely school criticised over tree netting to stop nesting birds

Ely school criticised over tree netting to stop nesting birds. Picture: ELAINE EWART

Science festival will see the sky as the limit at Ely Cathedral

Science festival will see the sky as the limit at Ely Cathedral. Museum of the Moon at the University of Bristol. Picture: Carolyn Eaton/Alamy News Live

Asbestos dumped in remote spot near Manea

Twelve bags of asbestos are dumped at the bottom of the Sixteen Foot Bank where the river joins the Forth Foot drain, near to Byall Fen Drove. Picture: RYSZARD WARMAN

One more step along the road we go -Mayor Palmer backs £500,000 spend to unlock the millions that could see A10 dualled from Ely to Cambridge

The A10 between Ely and Cambridge is one of the main priorities of Mayor James Palmer. He hopes it will be dualled in the not too distant future.. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Network Rail begins noise testing as work gets under way on £20m Soham station to connect with Peterborough and Ipswich

Soham station: Mayor James Palmer (bottom, centre) visited the site of the new station to see noise monitoring tests by Network Rail. The other photos show how the proposed station will look like. Picture:CAPCA/NETWORK RAIL

Ely school criticised over tree netting to stop nesting birds

Ely school criticised over tree netting to stop nesting birds. Picture: ELAINE EWART

Science festival will see the sky as the limit at Ely Cathedral

Science festival will see the sky as the limit at Ely Cathedral. Museum of the Moon at the University of Bristol. Picture: Carolyn Eaton/Alamy News Live

Asbestos dumped in remote spot near Manea

Twelve bags of asbestos are dumped at the bottom of the Sixteen Foot Bank where the river joins the Forth Foot drain, near to Byall Fen Drove. Picture: RYSZARD WARMAN

One more step along the road we go -Mayor Palmer backs £500,000 spend to unlock the millions that could see A10 dualled from Ely to Cambridge

The A10 between Ely and Cambridge is one of the main priorities of Mayor James Palmer. He hopes it will be dualled in the not too distant future.. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Ely Standard

Police explain why tackling hare coursing is so important after sending three men packing back to Kent

Three men were dispersed from Cambridgeshire after police were called to reports of hare coursing in Pymoor near Ely. Picture: POLICING FENLAND.

Asbestos dumped in remote spot near Manea

Twelve bags of asbestos are dumped at the bottom of the Sixteen Foot Bank where the river joins the Forth Foot drain, near to Byall Fen Drove. Picture: RYSZARD WARMAN

Nominate a caring companion who goes above and beyond in this year’s Ely Hero Awards

Ely Hero Awards 2019: Mayor Mike Rouse is pictured with Fen House and former winner Lisa Thompson. Picture: CLARE BUTLER.

Crime commissioner funds ‘black boxes’ to support community speedwatch schemes

Cambridgeshire Police and Crime Commissioner Jason Ablewhite is funding ‘blackboxes’ to help communities support the police in tackling speeding. He is pictured with casualty reduction officer PC Jon Morris. Picture: CLARE TEVLIN.

Ely photography students in the running for national prizes

Five A-Level photography students from King�s Ely have been shortlisted for prizes in two prestigious competitions. Picture: KING'S ELY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists