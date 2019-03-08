Ely photography students in the running for national prizes

Five A-Level photography students from King's Ely have been shortlisted for prizes in two prestigious competitions.

Five A-Level photography students from King’s Ely have been shortlisted for prizes in two national competitions.

Luna Guo, 18, is in the running for top prize in this year’s UK ILFORD PHOTO Student Competition, titled ‘Reading between the Lines’, it celebrates students using black and white film.

Orla Simpson, 18, Charlie Watson, 17, Fiona Fung, 18, and Ben Clubb, 18, are shortlisted in this year’s Beyond the Frame Photography Competition, which is organised by Norwich University of the Arts. The theme this year is ‘The Nature of Beauty’.

Antonio Longo, head of photography at King’s Ely, said: ““This is very exciting news, which builds on our successes last year when Orla Simpson won the UK national first prize for ILFORD and former student Gaia Giardinelli won Beyond the Frame 2018.

“We are all wishing Luna, Orla, Charlie, Ben and Fiona the best of luck.”

The sixth formers will hear over the next few weeks about whether they have gone on to enjoy any further success in the competitions.