Published: 10:02 AM December 15, 2020 Updated: 11:16 AM December 16, 2020

Tyler Goodjohn marked his return to bare knuckle boxing with victory over Charles Bennett, after an injury that he thought may have ended his career. Here is Tyler pictured with Mike Sawyer. Picture: KATH SANSOM - Credit: Archant

Tyler Goodjohn believed his career was over after plans to return to bare knuckle boxing were nearly scuppered at the last minute.

Goodjohn marked his comeback to the sport with a points victory over Charles Bennett in a Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship contest (BKFC) on December 11.

But after an altercation with a friend four months ago, his chances of a return to action for the first time in 16 months were dampened.

“My best friend sucker-punched me, snapped my jaw and I just signed for BKFC at the time, so it was a nightmare. I thought my career was over and not being able to box again,” Goodjohn said.

“I let my jaw rest for about a week, got back training as I knew I was going to America, then because of Covid, I had to quarantine for 14 days in Dubai.”

Tyler Goodjohn marked his return to bare knuckle boxing with victory over Charles Bennett, after an injury that he thought may have ended his career. Picture: KATH SANSOM - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

After recovering from injury, the Wentworth fighter had been preparing at a training camp in Las Vegas alongside fellow Brit Mark Godbeer since November.

But just two-and-a-half weeks before his showdown, Goodjohn suffered another setback.

“I had a week off and got straight back into training. I was so determined I was coming out here to fight; that was my goal,” he said.

“I was in really good shape when I went to Dubai for training, then about two-and-a-half weeks before the fight, I caught Covid.”

“I stayed in my hotel room but still used the running machine as I had to lose weight for the fight. I was determined I was going to fight; I got a negative test and then fought about a week later.”

During his time in the States, Goodjohn has been training with American bare knuckle boxer Christine Ferea as he looks ahead to a potential date with Jason Knight in February next year.

The 29-year-old, who retired from the sport to become a porn star in June, has no intentions of giving up his work with adult social network OnlyFans but insists his focus, for the moment, must lie elsewhere.

“The fighting is always going to take the front seat. It’s always going to be the first thing to do,” he said.

“I still want to do the adult stuff; it’s something I’m interested in, and something I’m good at doing.

“I haven’t done anything for quite a while as I’ve been training for the fight, but in my off-time, I will be returning to that.

“I love where I’m from, but at the end of the day, if you’re going to make something, this is where to do it.”