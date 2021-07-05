Bare knuckle star bids to inspire next generation at former club
- Credit: Kath Sansom
Bare knuckle star Tyler Goodjohn will aim to inspire the next generation of boxers when he returns to his former club.
Goodjohn will meet some of the current crop of stars at Haddenham and Ely Amateur Boxing Club on Thursday, July 8, as well as reuniting with former coach Mike Sawyer.
The Wentworth warrior started his boxing career at the club, fighting 18 times as a professional boxer before moving into the bare knuckle arena.
Mr Sawyer said: “Tyler’s come back from America and I thought the kids who didn’t already know, should know he belonged to the club.
“They keep saying ‘when are you bringing Tyler back?’, so they’re excited to see him.”
Goodjohn’s visit comes ahead of Haddenham and Ely ABC’s next show later this year.
The 30-year-old was beaten for the first time as a bare knuckle boxer last month when he fought Luis Palomino of Peru for the 155-pound championship.
Most Read
- 1 East Cambs wildlife ‘at risk’ amid plans to build new railway bridge
- 2 'Ranting' drunk grabbed ex by the throat and punched her in the face
- 3 Live ammunition found at home of former police and crime commissioner
- 4 Slade to headline WisBEACH Rock Festival
- 5 MP wants to keep rail bridge off list of UK's ‘most bashed’
- 6 'Radical overhaul' promised for council owned property company
- 7 'Learn to live with Covid' - PM to reveal major easing of lockdown rules
- 8 Man and teen had met before churchyard rape, say police
- 9 Fines are back if you skip school for term time family holidays
- 10 Man jailed for harassment and assault of his step father