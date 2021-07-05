Published: 3:08 PM July 5, 2021

Tyler Goodjohn (left) will aim to inspire the next generation of boxers when he returns to Haddenham and Ely Amateur Boxing Club, where he was trained by Mike Sawyer (right). - Credit: Kath Sansom

Bare knuckle star Tyler Goodjohn will aim to inspire the next generation of boxers when he returns to his former club.

Goodjohn will meet some of the current crop of stars at Haddenham and Ely Amateur Boxing Club on Thursday, July 8, as well as reuniting with former coach Mike Sawyer.

The Wentworth warrior started his boxing career at the club, fighting 18 times as a professional boxer before moving into the bare knuckle arena.

Mr Sawyer said: “Tyler’s come back from America and I thought the kids who didn’t already know, should know he belonged to the club.

“They keep saying ‘when are you bringing Tyler back?’, so they’re excited to see him.”

Goodjohn’s visit comes ahead of Haddenham and Ely ABC’s next show later this year.

The 30-year-old was beaten for the first time as a bare knuckle boxer last month when he fought Luis Palomino of Peru for the 155-pound championship.