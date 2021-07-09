Gallery
'Hero' Tyler Goodjohn back to his roots at former club
- Credit: Daniel Mason
Tyler Goodjohn returned to his roots as he inspired the next generation of boxers at his former club.
Goodjohn visited Haddenham and Ely Amateur Boxing Club yesterday (Thursday) to meet some of the current crop of youngsters during a training session.
It was the bare knuckle (BKB) star’s first visit to the venue since suffering his first BKB defeat at the hands of Luis Palomino last month.
“The only boxing I’ll watch is amateur and coming down to my old club and seeing the kids doing what I was, I love it,” he said.
“The kids want it and hopefully they can produce another champion like I was when I was here.
“Hopefully I can inspire people no matter what the circumstances in your life, you can still produce greatness.”
Goodjohn also caught up with former trainer Mike Sawyer, who used to coach the 30-year-old at Haddenham and Ely ABC.
“All the kids get very excited when they know Tyler’s coming because he can help them,” Mr Sawyer said.
“He is a hero to those kids. If I can get one boxer like Tyler, I’d be very happy.”
Haddenham and Ely ABC are due to be in action on July 24, before hosting their own show on September 18.