Published: 3:35 PM July 2, 2021 Updated: 3:37 PM July 2, 2021

Tyler Goodjohn suffered his first loss as a bare knuckle boxer against Luis Palomino for the 155-pound Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship title. - Credit: YouTube/Pulped

Tyler Goodjohn believes there is still time to revive his title dream after suffering his first taste of defeat as a bare knuckle boxer.

Goodjohn was gracious in defeat to Luis Palomino, who won on points after a dominant display to defend the 155-pound Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKB) belt in America on June 26.

It was the Wentworth Warrior’s first fight in over six months, who struggled to recover from a quick start from his 40-year-old opponent.

“I’ve watched it back and I don’t think I did too much wrong,” Goodjohn said.

“He fought a very smart fight, he used the ring and used a clinch, which is something I was not used to.

“I still rate my performance, but it was a good Luis Palomino performance.

“I would not say it was the toughest fight, I would say he got his game plan bang on.”

Despite suffering a cut to his eye and requiring five stitches, Goodjohn battled on throughout the five rounds before losing by unanimous decision in Hollywood.

Although he was expecting a tough fight, the 30-year-old was taken aback by Palomino’s game plan.

“He made out like he would fight, but he boxed, moved around the ring; he bluffed me,” Goodjohn said.

“I thought the way he was talking, he would throw everything at me and break my jaw, but I knew that was not going to happen.

“He had a plan A, B and C, and I couldn’t knock him.”

Goodjohn, who wants a rematch with Palomino, believes this will be difficult to arrange as he aims to secure a date with UFC star Jorge Masvidal.

Instead, he is preparing for the prospect of facing American Tom Shoaff later this year, who has so far lost three of five BKB matches in his career.

“I always entertain the crowd so I could see myself being a fans favourite in BKB. I can’t help but feel like a winner,” Goodjohn added.

“I know there’s talk of Tom Shoaff. That’s the fight that excites me and from there, we will move on.

“I’m 30 now; I don’t want to mess about and I want the big names as at the end of the day, we’re living in an era in combat sport where fans make the decisions.

“I am a crowd pleaser; it has got me to where I am and I’m really enjoying my fighting.”