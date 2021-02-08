Published: 4:09 PM February 8, 2021 Updated: 4:22 PM February 8, 2021

Tyler Goodjohn hopes to inspire others to take up bare knuckle boxing from his documentary called 'Unbroken'. - Credit: YouTube/Pulped

Bare knuckle boxer Tyler Goodjohn hopes a documentary released on his career and personal life can help inspire people to take up the sport.

The documentary, called 'Unbroken', follows Goodjohn over 12 weeks leading up to his Bare Knuckle Boxing (BKB) featherweight title showdown with Sean George in September 2019.

The Wentworth warrior has been advertising the hour-long programme, produced by online video channel Pulped, on his social media channels and has so far been viewed over 630,000 times.

“The crew followed me for 12 weeks, including when I went to see a surgeon. I went for an MRI scan to check my brain and other parts,” he said.

“It’s different being a bare knuckle fighter and the effect it had on my family and on my partner.

“I’m so pleased with the documentary.”

Tyler Goodjohn featured in a documentary filmed by online video channel Pulped, in the build-up to his title fight with Sean George in September 2019. - Credit: YouTube/Pulped

In the documentary, it aims to highlight the reality of being a bare knuckle boxer in Goodjohn’s personal and work life ahead of perhaps one of the biggest fights of his career.

The 29-year-old said the programme’s release date was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but since it started to stream on YouTube, he has received nothing but positivity.

“The reason it took longer to release was because we were waiting to put it to film festivals, but with Covid, that didn’t happen, but it has since exploded,” he said.

“I have been bombarded with messages saying how inspiring it is and I’m really happy with it all.”

Goodjohn made his comeback to BKB with a points victory over Charles Bennett in a Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) contest in the United States last December.

He has since left the franchise due to a payment dispute, and is now working towards launching a new show with fellow British fighter Mark Godbeer.

But although he works as a porn star for adult social network OnlyFans, Goodjohn still eyes another return to the sport he made his name in and hopes the positive reaction from his documentary can spur him on.

“People think it’s barbaric. People have said that they can’t believe the amount of effort I put into my diet and training,” he said.

“A lot of people message every day saying I’ve inspired them to get into bare knuckle boxing, and when you get messages like that, it’s brilliant.

“We want the documentary to be real and raw, and I think people appreciate that.”

To watch the documentary, go to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gUNEIbhI5II&feature=youtu.be.