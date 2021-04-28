Published: 11:48 AM April 28, 2021 Updated: 11:52 AM April 28, 2021

'Unbroken', a documentary which follows Tyler Goodjohn ahead of his Bare Knuckle Boxing title fight in 2019, has been nominated for a Webby award. - Credit: YouTube/Pulped

A documentary highlighting the reality of Tyler Goodjohn’s bare knuckle career and personal life has been nominated at the largest international online content awards.

‘Unbroken’ is shortlisted for best sports general video at the 25th annual Webby Awards, described as ‘the Oscars of the internet’.

The documentary, produced by online television channel Pulped, has been viewed over 934,000 times on YouTube since it was released in December last year.

“As soon as I met Tyler, I knew I wanted to make a film about him,” Will Nott, the film’s director, said.

“I wanted to tell the real, human story behind fighters like Tyler and to show just how much they put on the line before they go into the ring.”

In the hour-long documentary, Goodjohn is followed for the 12 weeks leading up to his Bare Knuckle Boxing (BKB) Championship fight with Sean George in September 2019.

Ahead of perhaps one of the Wentworth warrior’s biggest fights of his BKB career, the programme also shows the effect his chosen sport has had on his family, too.

“Bare knuckle boxing is a brutal sport. When most people see it for the first time they are often appalled,” Nott said.

“The injuries sustained by the fighters to their faces and hands are horrific, but behind all the blood and guts, there are really interesting stories.

“The fighters just aren’t what you might expect- they often break the stereotype of the tough guy.”

In February, Goodjohn, who also works as a porn star with adult social network OnlyFans, said he was “bombarded with messages” praising the documentary.

The 29-year-old's mother, Cindy, also features in the programme as well as behind-the-scenes footage of Goodjohn with his ex-partner weeks before the fight.

“Tyler's mum is one of the breakout stars of the film,” Nott said.

“I’ll never forget the resilience that she showed as Tyler went for CT scans to see if he was suffering from brain damage.

“Watching her son fight bare knuckle was incredibly tough for her and we were very lucky that his family gave us such close access to their lives.”

Nott added: “Without that, we wouldn’t have been able to tell such an engaging story.

“So, really, the success the documentary is now enjoying is down to Tyler and his family.”

Voting closes on Thursday, May 6. To vote for ‘Unbroken’, go to: https://vote.webbyawards.com/PublicVoting#/2021/video/general-video/sports.