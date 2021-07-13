News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
‘A credit to the village’ - two young girls return lost wallet

Katie Woodcock

Published: 11:16 AM July 13, 2021    Updated: 12:49 PM July 13, 2021
(L) Abbie Bristow and (R) Emily-Jane Bower, both 11-years-old, handed the wallet into Sutton One-Stop.

(L) Abbie Bristow and (R) Emily-Jane Bower, both 11-years-old, handed the wallet into Sutton One-Stop.

Two young girls carried out their good deed for the day after they helped return a lost wallet to its owner in Sutton.

Debbie Sabberton’s husband lost his wallet in Sutton on Sunday (July 11) and never expected to see it again.

Shockingly, two young girls handed it in to the One-Stop, where Debbie’s husband is a regular, and saved the day. 

Abbie and Emily-Jane, who both attend Sutton Primary School, found the wallet and wanted to make sure it was delivered back to its owner. 

Debbie said: “They’re an inspiration to other people. 

“We had been searching for it but couldn’t find it anywhere. 

“We wanted to give them something for being so honest, so we settled with giving them £10 each".

The girls handed the wallet to Mandy at the One-Stop, who fortunately knew who Debbie's’ husband was, so handed it back to him. 

“The girls are now like celebrities in Sutton,” said Debbie. 

“Everyone has thanked them because it’s made people smile. 

“Abbie and Emily-Jane are a credit to the village and their parents”. 

