Driver who was ‘in a rush’ admits not paying attention before two-vehicle A10 crash
PUBLISHED: 12:39 01 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:40 01 July 2020
A man has been reported for driving without due care after admitting he was not paying attention and was “in a rush” before crashing on the A10.
The driver collided with another vehicle on the A10 at Little Thetford on Tuesday, June 30 following a lapse of concentration while behind the wheel.
Worrying comments made to on-scene police officers from the driver, including him admitting he was “not paying attention” were reported.
A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Officers today attended the A10 at Little Thetford for a two-vehicle RTC.
“Whilst investigating, one driver admitted to officers that he was not paying attention and was in a rush causing a lapse in concentration.
“The driver has subsequently been reported for Driving Without Due Care and Attention due to the comments he made and will be dealt with accordingly.
“Nothing on the road is worth rushing for, as incidents like this can occur. Plan your journey so you have enough time. Drive to arrive.”
