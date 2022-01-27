Two drivers suffered serious injurie after a crash on the A10 at Ely, which caused heavy traffic through Ely city centre. - Credit: Cambs Travel News

Two drivers suffered serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Ely.

The crash involved a black Kia Stonic 2 and a grey Volvo XC60 just before 5.30pm on Wednesday, January 26 between the A142 Witchford Road and West Fen Road.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious collision involving two vehicles on the A10.

“The drivers of both vehicles were taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

“Anyone who saw the collision, the vehicles in the lead up to it or has dashcam footage, is urged to contact police by calling 101 quoting incident 360 of January 26.”

The road remained closed into the early hours of this morning (Thursday) between the BP petrol station on the A142 Witchford Road and West Fen Road.

Motorists faced delays of around two miles between the Ely A142 Southern Bypass and Downham Road due to the crash.