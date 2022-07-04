Three cars were involved in a crash near March in which two women – one in her 80s – were seriously injured.

Police are appealing for witnesses or dashcam footage after the women were involved in a crash on the A141 on Saturday.

The crash happened at about 11am when a green Vauxhall Corsa, a blue Toyota Aygo and a sliver Volvo V60 collided on the A141 at Doddington.

The driver of the Corsa, a woman in her 50s, and the driver of the Aygo, a woman in her 80s, were taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge, with life-threatening injuries, where they remain.

The driver of the Volvo, a man in his 40s, was uninjured.

Police are appealing for witnesses who may have seen the vehicles or have dashcam footage of the moments leading up to the collision.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police either online or via 101 quoting incident 176 of 2 July.

A passing motorist has described how she comforted one of the women after the crash.

Two air ambulances were called to the incident.

“I spoke to a lady trying to get out of one of the cars-- I sat holding her hand, talking to her and doing the best I could,” said the passing motorist.

“I am a trained first aider so I knew it was important not to try and move her until paramedics arrived,” she said.

“One they arrived they asked me to keep talking to her whilst they checked her over.

“The woman explained she was going from Mepal to March to do some shopping when the other car did somersaults and hit her head on.

“From what I heard at the scene, the other car had hit the side of the road and lost control. I was told that the side of the road had previously been reported to highways for repairs.”

The road remained closed for much of the day whilst debris from the crash was removed and evidence compiled.