Two schools in Witchford closed today due to burst water main
PUBLISHED: 09:47 18 September 2019 | UPDATED: 09:47 18 September 2019
Archant
Two schools in Witchford are closed today (September 18) due to no water supply after a burst water main.
Rackham CofE and Witchford Village College are closed today (September 18) due to no water supply after a burst water main. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH
Witchford Village College, in Manor Road and Rackham CofE Primary School, in Main Road are both shut.
Daniel Baxby, head teacher at Witchford Village College, said earlier this morning: "Unfortunately due to no water supply we are having to close the school.
"We have no water for canteen or toilets. We are cancelling buses as we speak, and we will provide updates throughout the day."
A message on the Rackham Primary School website read: "Due to a burst water main - we will be closed today (September 18)."