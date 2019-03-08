Two schools in Witchford closed today due to burst water main

Rackham CofE and Witchford Village College are closed today (September 18) due to no water supply after a burst water main. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH Archant

Two schools in Witchford are closed today (September 18) due to no water supply after a burst water main.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Rackham CofE and Witchford Village College are closed today (September 18) due to no water supply after a burst water main. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH Rackham CofE and Witchford Village College are closed today (September 18) due to no water supply after a burst water main. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Witchford Village College, in Manor Road and Rackham CofE Primary School, in Main Road are both shut.

You may also want to watch:

Daniel Baxby, head teacher at Witchford Village College, said earlier this morning: "Unfortunately due to no water supply we are having to close the school.

"We have no water for canteen or toilets. We are cancelling buses as we speak, and we will provide updates throughout the day."

A message on the Rackham Primary School website read: "Due to a burst water main - we will be closed today (September 18)."