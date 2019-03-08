Two rushed to hospital with unknown injuries after major two-car smash on A1101 Wisbech Road near Littleport

Two have been injured following a major car crash on the A1101 Wisbech Road near Littleport on Monday, October 7. Picture: Twitter/@EastCambsCops Twitter/@EastCambsCops

Two people have been rushed to hospital following a major crash on the A1101 near Littleport.

Injuries are still unclear at this stage, but the road was closed for at least an hour as recovery took place on Monday, October 7.

Two cars, a black Volkswagen and a red Skoda, were involved in the head-on collision which took place on Wisbech Road in East Cambridgeshire.

Images released online show the large extent of damage caused to both vehicles, with debris and oil left all over the road.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "We were called at 11.26am with reports of a head-on collision involving two cars on the A1101 near Littleport.

"Officers and ambulance crews attended the scene. Two people have been taken to hospital, but further details on their injuries are unclear.

"The road was initially closed while recovery of the vehicles took place and an oil spillage was cleared, but it has now re-opened."