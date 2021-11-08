Two injured and road forced to shut after A10 crash
- Credit: Google Maps
Two people were taken to hospital after a crash on the A10 near Waterbeach.
Police, fire and ambulance crews were called after reports of a crash on Saturday, November 6.
The road was shut for two hours while recovery took place.
A Cambridgeshire police spokesperson said: ‘Police were called to the A10 at Waterbeach at 10.44am on Saturday to reports of a two-vehicle collision.
“Police attended along with fire and ambulance services; two people were taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital with minor injuries.”
Fire crews from Cambridge and Cottenham attended the scene at around 10.45am.
A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “The collision involved two vehicles and all casualties were out before crews arrived.
“Firefighters made the area safe before returning to their stations by 11.30am.”
An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson added: “One person was taken to hospital by air ambulance and one person was taken by land ambulance.”