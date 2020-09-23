Advanced search

Two treated by ambulance service after tumble dryer catches fire in Cambs home

23 September, 2020 - 12:18
Two people were treated for smoke inhalation after a tumble dryer caught fire inside a home on Lester Way in Littleport.

Two people were treated for smoke inhalation by the ambulance service after their tumble dryer caught fire inside their home.

Firefighters were called to the house on Lester Way in Littleport just after 1pm on Monday, September 21 when the blaze broke out.

The east Cambridgeshire homeowners had already dragged the appliance out of the house to prevent the fire spreading.

A spokesperson for the Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 1.06pm on Monday, September 21, a crew from Ely was called to a fire on Lester Way in Littleport.

“Firefighters arrived to find a fire in a house involving a tumble dryer, which had been removed from the property.

“They extinguished the fire using a hose reel and returned to their station by 2.30pm.

“Two casualties required treatment for smoke inhalation and were left in the care of ambulance crews; the cause of the fire was accidental.”

