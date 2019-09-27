Advanced search

Two men in court charged with burglary in Wicken

27 September, 2019 - 09:31
Two men in court charged with burglary in Drury Lane, Wicken. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Two men are due to appear in court this morning charged with a burglary in Wicken.

Shane Cunningham, 35, of Oxney Road, Peterborough has been charged with burglary and theft and burglary with intent to steal.

Kenny Hughes, 28, of St Thomas' Road, Luton has been charged with burglary with intent to steal, burglary and theft, escape from lawful custody.

The charges are in connection with a distraction burglary on Wednesday in Drury Lane, Wicken.

They are due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates' Court today (September 27).

