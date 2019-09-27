Two men in court charged with burglary in Wicken
27 September, 2019 - 09:31
Archant
Two men are due to appear in court this morning charged with a burglary in Wicken.
Shane Cunningham, 35, of Oxney Road, Peterborough has been charged with burglary and theft and burglary with intent to steal.
You may also want to watch:
Kenny Hughes, 28, of St Thomas' Road, Luton has been charged with burglary with intent to steal, burglary and theft, escape from lawful custody.
The charges are in connection with a distraction burglary on Wednesday in Drury Lane, Wicken.
They are due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates' Court today (September 27).