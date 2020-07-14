Advanced search

Two former Ely mayors are named Honorary Freemen

PUBLISHED: 14:54 14 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:42 14 July 2020

Sheila Friend-Smith and Richard Hobbs have been named Honorary Freeman of Ely. Images: Michael Rouse / Archant.

Two former Ely mayors - Sheila Friend-Smith and Richard Hobbs - have been named Honorary Freemen for their outstanding commitment to the community.

Sheila has served as mayor twice and has been a city councillor, district councillor and county councillor.

Meanwhile, Richard has been mayor four times and has also served as a district councillor.

Between them, they are involved with and contribute towards various organisations, societies, events and charities in and around the city.

The Honorary Freeman was introduced to recognise the individuals who make an outstanding contribution to the city of Ely.

In his farewell speech on July 13, outgoing Mayor Michael Rouse, said: “Both [Sheila and Richard] have given and continue to give outstanding service to our community and I’m sure you will all join me in congratulating them.”

