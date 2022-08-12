News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Two combine harvesters catch fire in under 12 hours

Daniel Mason

Published: 2:22 PM August 12, 2022
Cambridgeshire fire and rescue service engine

Firefighters had to deal with two combine harvesters that caught fire in under 12 hours of each other. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Firefighters had to deal with two combine harvesters that caught fire in under 12 hours of each other. 

Crews were first called to Stuntney on Thursday, August 11 when they saw the blaze. 

A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “At 7.24pm, crews from Ely and Soham were called to a combine harvester fire on Soham Road, Stuntney. 

“Firefighters used hose reels to extinguish the fire, before handing over to the owner. 

“The cause of the fire was accidental.” 

Crews returned to their stations by 8.50pm. 

The second blaze was in Littleport today (Friday) where two crews were called out. 

“At 6.01am, crews from Littleport and Mildenhall were called to a combine harvester fire on Ely Road,” said the spokesperson. 

“Firefighters used two hose reels to extinguish the fire, before handing it over to an engineer. 

“The cause of the fire was accidental – crews returned to their stations by 9.30am.” 

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service
Soham News
Littleport News

