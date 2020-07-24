Motorists suffer minor injuries after two cars collide on busy A10
PUBLISHED: 15:30 24 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:30 24 July 2020
Motorists escaped a two-car collision on a busy Fenland road with only minor injuries, Norfolk Police have confirmed.
A Volkswagen Polo and a 4x4 collided on the A10 at Hilgay towards Southery at around 1.30pm this afternoon (July 24).
The ambulance service and police officers are still on-scene and traffic remains slow while recovery of the vehicles takes place.
A spokesman for Norfolk Police said: “Officers were called to the A10 at Hilgay near to the Denver turning towards Southery at approximately 1.30pm today.
“We were called following reports of two vehicle collision between a Volkswagen Polo and another vehicle, it’s not clear what.
“Ambulance and Police are currently on scene. Motorists suffered minor injuries. Recovery has been called and there is slow-moving traffic.”
