TV and radio writer Richard Pinto visits King's Ely to inspire young people during this year's James Bowman Lecture

31 October, 2019 - 07:16
Television and radio’s Richard Pinto (centre) inspired children at King’s Ely during the 2019 James Bowman Lecture. Picture: Supplied/King’s Ely

Television and radio writer Richard Pinto was the special guest at this year's James Bowman Lecture held at King's Ely.

Richard, who is a King's Ely parent, talked to Sixth Form students, members of staff, Old Eleans and guests about his career so far.

For radio, Richard co-created and wrote Elvenquest, and he was the lead writer on both the radio and the TV series of Goodness Gracious Me.

Other television writing credits include Small Potatoes, The Kumars at No. 42, Bromwell High, Mutual Friends, Fresh Meat, Armstrong and Miller and Citizen Khan.

He encouraged students always to be themselves, not to try and please others all the time, and to ignore those who doubt them, always pursuing their goals and dreams.

John Attwater, principal, said: "Richard's talk was a perfect blend of creativity, laughter, humility, serious thinking and great careers advice; all things we value so highly here.

"It was a real privilege to have the opportunity to listen to someone at the top of their profession and for our students to appreciate what that takes and the possibilities for their own futures."

The James Bowman Lecture was established by King's Ely five years ago to promote the creative and liberal arts at the school.

You may also want to watch:

The annual lecture is supported by the Old Eleans' Club.

Mr Attwater added: "Richard's talk, which was illustrated with clips from his own and other classic comedy sketches, was light-hearted and humorous.

"It included plenty of important underlying messages. In addition to advice on the serious business of comedy writing ("don't do it").

"The story of how he found success was a transferable message to many of the diverse careers King's Ely students will go on to pursue."

James Bowman CBE is a world-renowned counter-tenor, whose career spans opera, oratorio and solo recitals.

He was educated at King's Ely between 1951 and 1960, singing as a boy chorister at Ely Cathedral, before going on to study at New College, Oxford.

He spoke of his career as "a wonderfully exciting journey" and remembers his time at King's Ely fondly commenting.

He said: "I can't emphasise enough the profound effect this school has had on me.

"The school taught me the real meaning of musical discipline, for which I am eternally grateful."

