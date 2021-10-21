Video

Published: 11:57 AM October 21, 2021 Updated: 12:23 PM October 21, 2021

Turners of Soham has donated advertising space to the charity Tom's Trust. 11-year-old Mimi, who was diagnosed with a brain tumour at three-years-old is pictured on one of the lorries. She visited it with her family in Cambridge (inset). - Credit: Tom's Trust

A transport company has donated advertising space to a children’s brain tumour charity in a bid to raise thousands of pounds for the cause.

Turners of Soham Ltd has donated two 13.6 metre trailers to the charity Tom’s Trust, which provides psychological support to children with brain tumours.

The vehicles were made in Scotland and have graphics printed on them to encourage people who see the trailers to text a number and donate £10.

The first trailer travelled down to Cambridge and was parked at Tom’s Trust cheer point at the TTP Cambridge Half Marathon on Sunday (October 17).

It features an 11-year-old girl named Mimi who was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2013 at the age of three and was supported by Tom’s Trust.

Her family visited the lorry in Cambridge.

Mimi, who lives in Bishops Stortford, said: “I was so excited to see myself on the lorry and I am hoping it will raise lots of money for children like me!"

Both trailers will be driving on roads across Britain for around ten years.

The other trailer features Tom Whiteley, who the charity is named after.

Tom died at the age of nine to a brain tumour in 2010, and his parents co-founded the charity in 2011.

Debs Mitchell, Tom’s mum, said: “We expect over the next ten years we’ll see thousands of pounds donated thanks to Turners.

“It’s a very exciting occasion as we’ve never had such a huge amount of physical advertising before and the lorries look incredible.”

She added: “We’d like to thank the team who have be fundraising tirelessly for us including running events such as the Cambridge Half Marathon.

“Then there’s Mimi’s family who we’d like to say a big thank you to for allowing us to use her photograph on the trailer.”

Andrew Scarlett, senior operations manager at Turners, ran the marathon on Sunday for the charity, and offered the trailer advertising to Tom’s Trust.

He said: “We were inspired by Ben Blowes’ ‘31 stars’ campaign last year to get involved with fundraising for this fantastic charity and we’re just very happy to help.”

You can donate to Turners’ fundraising by going to https://justgiving.com/fundraising/tracy-canham1.

You can also donate to Tom’s Trust through text by texting ‘TOMSTEN’ to 70085.